BrightCHAMPS acquires Education10x, the world's first financial literacy education platform for children

·2 min read

PANJIM, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goa-based global edtech platform, BrightCHAMPS, announced the acquisition of Education10x, a financial literacy education platform for children, in a cash & stock deal on Tuesday. The acquisition is in line with BrightCHAMPS' vision of providing a one-stop solution for future-ready life skills to children in the K-12 segment.

BrightCHAMPS acquires Education10x
BrightCHAMPS acquires Education10x

18-month-old Education10x was founded by IIM-Calcutta alumni Gyan Tiwari, Prasanna N Muley and Bhavishya Chaurasia. The company has developed the world's first gamified finance program for young children and teens from 8 to 16 years of age. The program's interactive curriculum is delivered in a live, 1-on-1 class model by finance professionals who hold CA and MBA degrees. Education10x currently offers classes to students from 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, US, Canada, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Announcing the deal, Ravi Bhushan, Founder & CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said, "At BrightCHAMPS, our aim has always been to equip children with all the next-generation future-ready skills which they will need to lead fulfilled, successful lives. We believe financial literacy is one of the best gifts that can be provided to the children. Aware and progressive parents across the globe have already started realizing its importance and we are already seeing an amazing early interest from people across the world. With that in mind, we're delighted to welcome Education10x, with its demonstrable track record of achieving phenomenal learning outcomes within the financial literacy for children's space, to the BrightCHAMPS family."

Gyan Tiwari, Co-Founder, Education10x, said, "Education10x was started with the mission of teaching the critical life skill of financial literacy to children overlooked by current education systems. Over the last 18 months, we've seen tremendous response from parents and children globally and now with the support of BrightChamps, we will be further investing heavily in global expansion, launching new courses in cryptocurrency and entrepreneurship, hiring across verticals and building products that can provide an even more sophisticated experience for children."

Launched in 2020, BrightCHAMPS has presence in 30+ countries and was valued at $500 million in August 2021, after raising $63 million. It currently employs thousands of educators who deliver tens of thousands of classes around the world every month, for children in the age group of 6-16 teaching them next-generation future-ready skills for thriving in the modern world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightchamps-acquires-education10x-the-worlds-first-financial-literacy-education-platform-for-children-301477222.html

SOURCE BrightChamps

