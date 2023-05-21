Brightcove Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits US$172m \

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 20%, resulting in a US$28m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, their original purchase of US$245k worth of stock is now worth US$281k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brightcove

In fact, the recent purchase by Marc DeBevoise was the biggest purchase of Brightcove shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$4.01. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Brightcove Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Brightcove insiders have about 1.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brightcove Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Brightcove insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Brightcove.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



