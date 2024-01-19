BrightFarms recall: Spinach, salad kits sold in 7 states recalled over listeria risk

BrightFarms has issued a voluntary recall of spinach sold in salad and spinach kits in seven states due to a potential listeria risk, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall is for spinach grown by BrightFarms' supplier Element Farms in a Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm, after a routine sampling found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeria.

BrightFarms is also issuing a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of four salad kits due to potential cross-contamination from its Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania facility.

The recalled products were sold in retailers in these seven states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA's recall notice, and BrightFarms has temporarily suspended distribution of Element Farms grown spinach.

Which BrightFarms spinach and salad kits are recalled?

The recalled products come in clear, 4 ounce plastic containers. Information about the products' best by date, UPC and facility codes can be found at the bottom of the package. The FDA has the full list of products affected under its recall notice.

Retailers have been asked to remove all the recalled products from stores shelves. Any customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them, the FDA says, and discard them or present a photo of the product or receipt to where they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT or email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

What is listeria?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC estimates that around 1,600 people get listeria each year, and around 260 die.

Symptoms of listeria can vary, depending on the person infected and the severity of the illness. The CDC breaks symptoms down into either invasive illness or intestinal illness

For pregnant people, symptoms of invasive include:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle ache and fatigue

For people who are not pregnant, invasive illness symptoms include:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as muscle ache and fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

For people who are pregnant, symptoms of intestinal illness include;

Diahrrea

Vomiting

For people who are not pregnant, symptoms of intestinal illness are usually mild, although some people with intestinal illness can develop invasive illness.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BrightFarms recall: Spinach, salad kits recalled over listeria risk