Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.92 for the same period compares to $3.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.83, the EPS surprise was -23.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums: $226 million versus $235.19 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Other Revenues: $135 million versus $142.53 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Net investment income: $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion.

  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $546 million versus $722.48 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $402 million compared to the $430.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Life: $314 million versus $308.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.25 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $169 million compared to the $155.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted earnings- Annuities: $245 million compared to the $289.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: -$22 million versus -$22.66 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Adjusted earnings- Run-off: -$50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$11.55 million.

  • Adjusted earnings- Life: $4 million compared to the $11.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Brighthouse Financial here>>>

Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

