Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 9, 2023

Dana Amante: Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Brighthouse Financial's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Materials for today's call were released last night and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to review all of these materials. Today, you will hear from Eric Steigerwalt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Spehar, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer period. Also here with us today to participate in the discussions are Myles Lambert, our Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer; David Rosenbaum, Head of Products and Underwriting; and John Rosenthal, our Chief Investment Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to note that our discussion during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Brighthouse Financial's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Brighthouse Financial's filings with the SEC. Information discussed on today's call speaks only as of today, May 9, 2023. The company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on today's call. During this call, we will be discussing certain financial measures that are not based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, also known as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures on a historical basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related definitions may be found on our earnings release, slide presentation and financial supplement.

And finally, references to statutory results, including certain statutory-based measures used by management, are preliminary due to the timing of the filing of the statutory statements. And now I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Eric Steigerwalt.

Eric Steigerwalt: Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Brighthouse Financial entered 2023 in a position of strength and with a cautious view on the market and economic environment. We feel very good about our business franchise, our strong cash and capital position and our well-diversified and high-quality investment portfolio. Profitable new business growth is essential to drive our business mix toward lower risk, higher return products and away from legacy variable annuities. We are very pleased with the progress that we continue to make towards shifting our business mix. In the first quarter of 2023, we achieved strong annuity sales results. Total annuity sales were $2.8 billion, an increase of 35% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Sales of Shield Level and fixed deferred annuities were the largest contributors to the strong sales in the quarter at $2.5 billion combined. As I have said before, we are focused on providing a product portfolio that meets the evolving needs of our distributors and their clients. As part of that focus, we continue to seek ways to strengthen our flagship suite of annuity products. Last week, on May 1, we announced new enhancements to our Shield Level Annuities product suite, including the launch of Shield Options with Step Rate Edge, a strategy that is designed to help clients keep their plans for retirement on track by providing additional growth opportunities in certain down markets. Life insurance sales were $23 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 15% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and the highest level of quarterly life insurance sales since the fourth quarter of 2021.

As we've said previously, we plan to introduce a new life insurance product later this year, which we expect will further diversify and strengthen our Life product suite. As we execute on our business strategy, we remain disciplined in our financial and risk management. Maintaining balance sheet strength is imperative in order to support our distribution franchise and the growth and evolution of our business mix. In the first quarter of 2023, Brighthouse delivered strong results with an estimated combined risk-based capital or RBC ratio between 460% and 480%, which is above our targeted range of 400% to 450% in normal markets. And we continue to have a robust cash position with $1.1 billion of holding company liquid assets at the end of the first quarter.

We remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased $62 million of our common stock with an additional approximately $27 million repurchased through May 5. As I said last quarter, while we have reduced the level of buybacks to reflect a cautious view on both the market and economic environment, we intend to maintain an active and opportunistic share repurchase program. Since we began our common stock repurchase program in August of 2018, through May 5 of this year, we have reduced the number of shares outstanding by over 44%. Along with the lower level of common stock repurchases, we have taken additional actions over the past several years to further reduce our risk profile. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we began derisking our investment portfolio by selling down portions of our emerging markets and high-yield portfolios.

We repositioned approximately $2 billion from lower quality to higher-quality assets. This resulted in an approximately 20% reduction in the below-investment-grade portion of our credit portfolio. As it relates to the office sector, we have intentionally reduced our office exposure within our commercial real estate loan portfolio from 40% in 2019 to 25% as of March 31, 2023. We have included slides in our earnings presentation, which provides some additional detail on our investment portfolio. And as I have said previously, we added a substantial amount of low interest rate protection in 2022 to materially reduce tail risk associated with extremely low interest rates for an extended period of time. We are very pleased with the proactive measures we took to further improve the quality of our balance sheet.

These actions build upon other significant derisking efforts that we have implemented since becoming an independent public company and demonstrate our commitment to supporting growth of our franchise through a broad range of market scenarios. To wrap up, despite the ongoing volatile market and economic environment, we continue to have a robust balance sheet. And our liquidity position remains very strong. Our investment portfolio is high quality and well diversified, and we believe that we are well positioned to weather challenging environments. Additionally, we believe the combination of our focused business strategy, along with our disciplined approach to financial and risk management will drive increased shareholder return over time. Now I'll turn the call over to Ed to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Edward Spehar: Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. Brighthouse Financial's first quarter 2023 results demonstrate the strength of our financial and risk management strategy as we navigate through an uncertain market and economic environment. As Eric mentioned, we continue to have a robust balance sheet as reflected in our preliminary statutory results for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, our estimated combined statutory total adjusted capital or TAC was approximately $8.2 billion, a $100 million increase compared with TAC as of December 31, 2022. In the first quarter, TAC benefited from strong variable annuity or VA results, and this performance was partially offset by elevated mortality. As of the end of the first quarter, our estimated combined risk-based capital or RBC ratio was between 460% and 480%.

This compares with a combined RBC ratio of 441% at year-end 2022. In the first quarter, the RBC ratio benefited from normalized statutory earnings of approximately $200 million, which was driven by the previously mentioned favorable VA results. Additionally, the RBC ratio reflects lower capital requirements associated with new business. Our liquidity position remains strong with holding company liquid assets of $1.1 billion as of March 31. As we have said previously, we believe it is appropriate to have a conservative cash position at the holding company. I would also like to remind you that the non-dividend flows to the holding company cover most of our fixed charges, and we do not have any debt maturities until 2027. Moving to adjusted earnings results.

As of January 1, 2023, Brighthouse Financial adopted the new accounting standard for targeted improvements to the accounting for long-duration contracts or LDTI. With the adoption, historical data has been updated retrospectively. First quarter adjusted earnings, less notable items, were $195 million, which compares with adjusted earnings on the same basis of $282 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $411 million in the first quarter of 2022. There were no notable items in the first quarter of 2023. The adjusted earnings results in the quarter were impacted by lower than normal net investment income and a lower underwriting margin, partially offset by several favorable items, including lower expenses compared with our quarterly run rate expectation.

Net investment income was higher sequentially, driven by continued asset growth and higher alternative investment income. However, when compared to quarterly run rate expectations, the first quarter was approximately $80 million or $1.17 per share, lower than expected, driven by an alternative investment yield of zero in the quarter. As a reminder, we expect an annual alternative investment yield between 9% and 11% over the long term. The underwriting margin was lower sequentially and was lower than our quarterly run rate expectation. There is also an element of seasonality as direct claims are typically high in the first quarter relative to the full year quarterly average. As we have said before, we anticipate fluctuations in underwriting on a quarterly basis, driven by variability in a number of factors, including frequency and severity of claims and the offset from reinsurance.

The lower-than-expected underwriting margin was offset by seasonally low expenses, along with better than run rate results in Corporate & Other. Moving to sequential results by segment. Adjusted earnings, excluding notable items, in the Annuities segment were $314 million in the quarter. Sequentially, annuity results reflect higher fees driven by variable annuity separate account returns of 5.8%. Additionally, under the new accounting standard, the attributed fees that are moved from adjusted earnings to market risk benefits or MRB, are seasonally lower in the first half of the year, contributing to the favorable sequential change in fees. Along with higher fees, expenses were lower sequentially, which was partially offset by lower net investment income.

The Life segment reported adjusted earnings excluding notable items of $1 million in the quarter. And the Run-off segment reported an adjusted loss, excluding notable items, of $106 million. On a sequential basis, results in both Life and Run-off were driven by a lower underwriting margin, partially offset by higher net investment income and lower expenses. Corporate & Other had an adjusted loss, excluding notable items of $14 million. On a sequential basis, results were driven by higher expenses partially offset by higher net investment income. To wrap up, our strong performance in the first quarter of 2023, demonstrates our ongoing focus on managing the company's balance sheet using a multiyear, multi-scenario framework. We continue to focus on growth and the ability to generate sustainable capital return to our shareholders over the long term.

With that, we would like to turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

