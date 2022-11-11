BrightHR appoints new Chief International Growth and Marketing Officer

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightHR is pleased to announce the appointment of Thea Watson as Chief International Growth and Marketing Officer.

She will work closely with both the executive and marketing functions at BrightHR, a global HR tech company supporting over 85,000 organisations.

Thea brings more than 15 years strategic marketing experience to the role. She joins BrightHR from Hays, where she spent 10 years, most recently as Global Customer Experience Director.

During that time Thea established the marketing function for the Hays Americas region; led the brand and marketing strategy through the acquisition of Veredus, an IT recruitment firm in the US; and built the Canadian brand from a top 10 position to a market leader, helping establish a nationwide footprint, before moving to the UK in 2016.

Other career highlights include establishing the global marketing programme that helped grow Hays technology into their leading specialist business, launching Thrive, a learning platform and micro-learning offer in response to the COVID pandemic, and leading on the Hays global rebrand.

Thea says: "I am excited to join BrightHR and the Peninsula Group. BrightHR's customer centric approach to addressing real business challenges and commitment to adding value to the customer in the areas they need it, matches my ethos in marketing and really sets them apart. The speed to which the business operates means they are equipped to move with the market as required while the world deals with unprecedented change

"The BrightHR team demonstrates passion, drive, and care - providing a unique proposition of technology with expertise and advice. To be part of a technology business that is about people is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to helping shape the future of BrightHR as they continue to go from strength to strength on the global market."

Alan Price, CEO at BrightHR, says: "We are delighted to welcome Thea to the Senior Leadership Team at BrightHR. She joins at an exciting time following recent expansion into Canada and Australia. We have ambitious plans and I'm confident that Thea is the right person to continue driving forward our growth into new markets, supporting businesses with smart software designed to help them succeed."

