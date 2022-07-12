U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.75
    -20.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,957.00
    -183.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,841.75
    -42.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.70
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.44
    -2.65 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +2.27 (+9.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9670
    -0.4530 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,680.89
    -894.32 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.87
    -22.10 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.93
    -22.66 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Brightline Closes $10 Million Extended Series C Financing from Northwell Health as Demand for Family Behavioral Health Care Soars

·4 min read

The strategic partnership broadens access to high-quality and affordable pediatric mental health care at a critical time

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral health care for children, adolescents, and families, today announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health services across the New York Metro area at a critical time for families.

The partnership unites two health care leaders intent on solving the ongoing pediatric mental health crisis: Brightline as the only national one-stop-shop for accessible, affordable, and evidence-based online mental health care explicitly built for children up to age 18 and their caregivers – and Northwell Health as the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York state. Brightline and Northwell partner with the nation's largest employers, and through this relationship, can expand access to high-quality and affordable care for children and their families.

This extended Series C will allow Brightline to continue expanding access to high-quality and affordable care, which includes exploring coordination with ecosystem partners for specialized care, innovating its care model with interactive content interventions and expanded care modalities. Brightline will also use the funding to continue providing next-generation employee benefits and plans to expand its tailor-made services for teenagers.

"Pediatric behavioral health has been declared a national crisis and the demand for services is experienced across the healthcare landscape," said Dr. Victor Fornari, Vice Chair & Director of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Northwell Health. "At Northwell, demand for services has been immense and we look forward to collaborating with the Brightline team as they broaden access to services using technology, virtual care and education."

"We all know that youth and their families are in crisis right now. To help them we need to radically change how pediatric mental health care is delivered," said Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO at Brightline. "We are honored to partner with Northwell to expand on-demand pediatric mental health resources and meet the broad spectrum of behavioral health needs for children and their caregivers."

To learn more about Brightline and its offerings visit here. Employers and health plans interested in partnering with Brightline can learn more at hellobrightline.com or reach out directly to partnerships@hellobrightline.com.

About Brightline

Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD, the company is backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), KKR, Oak HC/FT, and Threshold. Recognized as the pioneer in family virtual behavioral health, Brightline was listed as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Fierce Healthcare's 2022 Fierce 15. Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and is available nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 79,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

For Brightline:
Catherine Sanderson
press@hellobrightline.com

For Northwell Health:
Miriam Sholder
msholder@northwell.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightline-closes-10-million-extended-series-c-financing-from-northwell-health-as-demand-for-family-behavioral-health-care-soars-301584441.html

SOURCE Brightline

Recommended Stories

  • Iterum Therapeutics Shares Are Surging - Read Why

    Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has agreed with the FDA under the special protocol assessment (SPA) process on the design, endpoints, and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid for uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The pivotal study under the SPA agreement is designed as a non-inferiority trial comparing oral sulopenem and Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanate). Related: Iterum Expects To Start Additional Sulopenem Trial In Urinary Tract Infect

  • Peninsula biotech targets $172.5M fundraise after stock doubles from mid-stage study in deadly lung disease

    The company is testing a higher-dose version of its drug against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, in a clinical trial that could deliver results early next year.

  • Novavax receives order from U.S. for 3.2M doses of its Covid vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday the Biden administration has reached a deal to purchase 3.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, contingent on whether it is cleared by federal regulators for emergency use. Precise terms of the agreement were not announced, but the new doses will come through an existing $1.75 billion deal Novavax forged with the Trump administration in July 2020 for 110 million doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Pliant Therapeutics Stock Just Doubled And Hit A 10-Month High — Here's Why

    Biotech stock Pliant Therapeutics doubled Monday after the company unveiled positive midstage test results for a lung-disease treatment.

  • ‘This woman is harassing me for breastfeeding my husband’: TikToker shames mom for ‘nasty’ mastitis remedy

    "She's been leaving me hate comments for days on end..."

  • New omicron variant worries experts as it spreads in India, and Moderna says new booster offers better protection against BA.4 and BA.5

    A new, highly infectious subvariant of omicron is raising concerns among scientists and health experts as it spreads in India and other countries, including the U.S.

  • Pharma Rally Continues As Pfizer, Amgen Look To Break Out, Pulling Rivals With Them

    A handful of pharmaceutical stocks — including Pfizer and Amgen — are either eyeing buy points or have broken out after diving in June.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Covid Vaccine Faces A New Lawsuit?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after CureVac launched a patent suit against its Covid vaccine partner? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • This Ice Cream Is Being Tied to Over 20 Illnesses

    If you're thinking about a big bowl of ice cream to cool off during a hot summer day—you may want to think twice. The Centers for Diseases Control (CDC) just issued a Food Safety Alert regarding the chilled dessert, as one company's product is suspected to have led to a string of serious illnesses. A listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery ice cream sold in Florida has resulted in 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, and one death, according to the alert. The Sarasota-based creamery has sinc

  • MediWound Posts Early Data From Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

    MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) announced initial data from eleven patients in its ongoing open-label Phase 1/2 study of MW005 for low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). The initial data shows MW005 to be safe and well-tolerated, with most of the patients who completed the study achieving complete histological clearance of their target lesions following treatment with MW005. The company anticipates announcing the final data in the second half of 2022. BCC is a non-melanoma skin cancer that arises fro

  • Meet Brandy Bottone: The woman at the center of a viral argument about whether a fetus can count as an HOV lane passenger

    Bottone says she’s not trying to make a political statement about abortion, but response to her story has been overwhelmingly positive.

  • California's plan to manufacture cheap insulin: What we know so far

    California announced a plan to manufacture its own low-cost insulin for residents. Here's what we know and don't know about the initiative.

  • The #1 Worst Drinking Habit for Diabetes, Says Dietitian

    Diabetes can be a difficult diagnosis to deal with, but many Americans are currently living with one of the two types, and this number is growing. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes, which is about 37 million people.There are two types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2, which both deal with insulin and blood sugar, just in different ways. If you have type 1 diabetes, it essentially means that your body has trouble producing insulin, which interferes with blood sugar levels. Those

  • EU urges second COVID-19 boosters for people ages 60 to 79

    The European Union said Monday it's “critical” that authorities in the 27-nation bloc consider giving second coronavirus booster shots to people between the ages of 60 and 79 years and other vulnerable people, as a new wave of the pandemic sweeps over the continent. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency said that the second boosters can be given at least four months after the first booster. Monday's advice comes after the agencies in April recommended that people over age 80 be considered for a second booster.

  • Drinking This Popular Beverage May Spike Parkinson's Risk, New Study Says

    According to the Parkinson's Foundation, almost one million people in the U.S. are living with the disease—more than the number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Lou Gehrig's disease combined. As they study Parkinson's disease (PD), researchers continue to report surprising information about this progressive nervous system disorder. For example, surviving a heart attack can lower a person's risk of PD by 20 percent, and where you live can affect your chances of

  • U.S. Government Secures 3.2 Million Doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) should it receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and a recommendation from the C

  • New, highly contagious Omicron variant raises concern for scientists as it spreads in India and beyond

    The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and elsewhere.

  • Brain tumor at 28: Lake County community rallies to support firefighter after cancer diagnosis

    Lake County firefighter Blake Kocielko was rushed to the hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Subvariants Are The Most Dominant in the U.S.—What You Need to Know

    BA.4 and BA.5, two new variants of Omicron, are spreading after being detected in Southern Africa and Europe—here, experts explain symptoms and if cases will rise.

  • #1 Best Vegetable To Lower Blood Pressure, Says Dietitian

    A whopping 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, which puts this huge proportion of people at an increased risk of experiencing some pretty scary health outcomes, like heart disease and stroke.Needless to say, many people try to lower their blood pressure to help curb their risk of these potentially fatal effects. Some tried-and-true recommendations for managing blood pressure include limiting sodium intake, exercising, and following the DASH diet, or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hyp