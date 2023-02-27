Brightline Interactive Enters Into A Cooperative Research And Development Agreement With The United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division

Cooperative Agreement To Explore The Potential Adaptation Of Brightline's Immersive Hyperscale Environment Simulation System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Brightline Interactive ("BLI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR, FSE:9DR), and a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration, announced the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) for the adaptation of immersive technologies.

Brightline Interactive provides system architectures and integrated technology components, such as simulator systems, necessary to deploy complex, end-to-end Immersive Hyperscale Environments. These are high performance, cloud-centric, computing platforms that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) elements enabling high-level, cost-effective simulations between the real and virtual worlds.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of BLI and Chief Futurist at Glimpse commented: "This collaboration will allow BLI to work alongside NSWCDD to adapt new technologies in end-to-end Immersive Hyperscale Environments and simulator systems to improve the capabilities, effectiveness and safety of the US Military Services in a cost effective, ROI-driven manner. I would like to also thank all of our technology providers, including NVIDIA, Varjo, and Eight360. Their strategic support has been instrumental in helping us deliver cutting-edge solutions."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse said: "Entering into a CRADA with the U.S. Navy is a significant achievement for BLI, demonstrating the depth of their capabilities and the effectiveness of their solutions. We expect this technology to drive significant immersive use cases across multiple industries - ranging from industrial, to media to military."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is a leader in spatial computing, deep tech and 5G integration. It designs, builds, integrates and supports immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for both government and commercial customers. Brightline serves as architects for these solutions, but also as full-scale developers and integrators of systems. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information on Brightline Interactive, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

