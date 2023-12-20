The Brighton Pier Group PLC's (LON:PIER) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Brighton Pier Group's (LON:PIER) stock is up by a considerable 52% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Brighton Pier Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brighton Pier Group is:

1.1% = UK£232k ÷ UK£22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Brighton Pier Group's Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

As you can see, Brighton Pier Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Brighton Pier Group saw a modest net income growth of 17% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Brighton Pier Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.3%.

AIM:PIER Past Earnings Growth December 20th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Brighton Pier Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Brighton Pier Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Brighton Pier Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Brighton Pier Group has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

