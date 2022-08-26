Brighton, UK-based, Digital Marketing Agency SeedHub Media Is At The Cutting Edge Of Local SEO

Brighton, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighton, England -

SeedHub Media is helping Brighton businesses establish themselves as the go-to service providers for their industry in the city, the rest of the UK, Europe, or the world.

The Brighton-based digital marketing agency helps businesses that can benefit from having online exposure get their products in front of a large audience. This includes consumer-facing brick-and-mortar stores, solo entrepreneurs, eCommerce brands, independent contractors, and other businesses operating in service-based industries. SeedHub Media’s range of B2B internet marketing services includes local SEO, Google Maps SEO, citation building, eCommerce marketing, reputation management, and organic SEO.

The company also offers white-label B2B SEO services to other digital marketing and web design agencies. SeedHub Media will work transparently with its white-label partners such that their clients won’t even know that the Brighton-based digital marketing agency is delivering a host of high-quality SEO services from behind the scenes. SeedHub Media’s white-label partners can focus on finding and building relationships with new clients while the company helps them scale up revenue by delivering pitch-perfect SEO campaigns.

Brighton-based internet marketer and CEO of BrightLocal, Myles Anderson recommends SeedHub Media’s white-label SEO services by saying, “Andreas is a passionate and knowledgeable marketeer with an excellent grasp of local SEO and the critical role that marketing agencies have in helping local businesses maximize their opportunity from local digital marketing. In the 2 years that I worked with Andres, he helped countless agencies understand how to use, package, and sell local SEO to their local business clients and he was a great source of insight and ideas that helped push the BrightLocal product forward.”

SeedHub Media’s SEO services allow businesses to focus on their core strengths while the agency takes over the task of ensuring that those strengths are brought to the attention of its target audience. This can be at a local level, countrywide, or even across the globe, depending on the client’s business model. SeedHub Media also uses all the industry standard tools that allow them to accurately track how effectively every last pound allocated by its clients for online marketing campaigns is being used. This granular way of visualizing the return on investment gives the agency’s clients the ability to recognize which of their products and services are resonating with their customers the most.

Apart from helping Brighton individuals and companies, SeedHub Media also serves clients based in the rest of the UK, Europe, and overseas. To serve its national and international clientele, SeedHub Media taps into the expertise of its large roster of SEO consultants, project managers, graphic designers, developers, citation building managers, link building managers, content managers, QA managers, and support staff.

SeedHub Media CEO and founder, Andreas Georgiades talks about how it manages to deliver its unmatched internet marketing services by saying, “We have assembled a global team consisting of top performers who are not only experts of their domain but also believe in our core values of transparency, positivity, gratitude, and improvement. We offer them immense flexibility when it comes to where they choose to work and encourage them to come up with innovative digital marketing ideas. When you hop on a consultation call with us, you will come to realize how our work culture brings out the best in our employees which, at the end of the day, will benefit your business and your bottom line. Despite our track record of delivering excellent results since inception, we don’t rest on our laurels. We temper the pride that we feel in our success with a healthy dose of humility. This allows us to reflect on our SEO strategies objectively and constantly perfect them. This mission to always improve our services keeps us competitive and enables us to assist our clients to boost their online profile in whichever market they want to establish themselves in.”

Business owners all over the world can contact SeedHub Media at info@seedhubmedia.com or message it on WhatsApp on its UK number at +44 1273 074970

