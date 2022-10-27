BrightPlan Announces New Service Offerings, Enabling HR to Provide Empathetic Support For Critical Life Events

Company Delivers Enhanced Customer Value with New Advisor Portal and Services Related to Global Support, Retirement Readiness and Survivor Support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced the availability of a new Advisor Portal and further expansion of its menu of service offerings including global country support, retirement readiness and survivor support. The new service offerings enable HR teams to provide empathetic support for critical life events and give employers a competitive edge in attracting, retaining and engaging talent. As a recognized innovator in financial wellness benefits and a strategic partner to employers and HR teams in supporting their employees' financial success, BrightPlan's comprehensive financial wellness solution that includes a digital platform complemented by seasoned financial planners, provides employees with the holistic financial and employer benefit support they need to address key careabouts such as debt reduction, emergency readiness, estate planning and more.

The new service offerings further demonstrate BrightPlan's commitment to partnering with HR leaders in providing financial, emotional and administrative support for employees during critical life events. Shifting employee priorities and expectations have HR teams looking for new ways to support their workforce and drive talent acquisition and retention. This includes delivering a consistent employee experience across a global workforce, providing employees with the financial confidence to meet important life goals, such as retirement, and supporting employees through the emotional journey and financial complexities that accompany challenging times, such as the loss of a loved one.

"As a trusted partner, BrightPlan has demonstrated its continued commitment to supporting Bread Financial and our associates' financial well-being," said Lindsay Madaras, Sr. Manager, Associate Well-being at Bread Financial. "They have also willingly stepped up to work closely with us and our other benefits providers to enable a more cohesive and seamless associate experience. The new BrightPlan service offerings, such as Survivor Support, are another clear indication of how they listen intently to customer needs and deliver targeted solutions that help HR teams support associates through financial, emotional and administrative challenges following the loss of a loved one."

In this period of high inflation and economic uncertainty, financial wellness support is highly valued by workers. In BrightPlan's 2022 Wellness Barometer Survey , 88% of employee respondents said they expect their employers to provide the tools and resources to help them with their finances.

"We're grateful to our customers for their continued partnership and are pleased to be able to support them in a more holistic manner with our new service offerings that enable them to guide employees during critical moments," said Marthin De Beer, founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "As we look ahead to 2023, we're committed to driving continued innovation in support of our customers' needs and empowering employers and HR leaders to offer empathy, relevance and unparalleled expertise in supporting employees' financial journeys and overall well-being."

Innovative Support Services

BrightPlan's new service offerings extend the value of its platform for employers while addressing the needs of diverse employee populations:

Global Employee Support: A comprehensive and inclusive financial wellness benefit that delivers a consistent experience for global employees of U.S.-based employers. The service, deployed at scale, provides the personalization needed to simplify company benefits and personal finances for all employees and combines the digital platform with in-country financial planners who understand the economic and market trends of each country. BrightPlan continues to deliver on a customer-driven, global road map with defined implementation timelines.

Retirement Readiness: In-depth retirement planning education, advice and resources that empower employees to achieve financial independence and confidently retire on-time. BrightPlan serves as an extension of the HR team providing financial and administrative support for retirement planning that helps them save time and resources and mitigate risk. The service also helps drive career mobility for mid- and entry-level top performers in the organization, increasing retention and productivity, while also lowering the high labor costs and health premiums associated with tenured employees that delay retirement.

Survivor Support: Personalized support for employees and their beneficiaries who have lost a loved one, including help navigating the associated emotional journey and financial complexities. The service includes 24/7 digital support paired with empathetic financial counseling on employer-provided benefits, estate planning considerations, life insurance and more. Grief and bereavement education and ongoing administrative support for documentation requirements and account transitions is also available.

New Advisor Portal

To increase benefits utilization as well as provide greater scalability, security and compliance, BrightPlan is debuting a highly secure Advisor Portal that gives financial planners access to relevant employee financial information. By eliminating the need for employees to answer introductory, profile or repeated questions when talking with a financial planner, the Advisor Portal saves time and enables a more positive planning experience for all parties.

Availability

BrightPlan's new service offerings and Advisor Portal are available now. To learn more, visit the service offerings webpage .

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. BrightPlan provides a comprehensive global solution that addresses all aspects of employees' financial health at every stage of life, and empowers HR teams to enhance the employee experience and better attract, retain and engage talent. Its unique combination of digital platform and financial planners enables employers to deploy at scale while delivering personalization for employees. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Center for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). For more, visit brightplan.com .

Disclosures:

BrightPlan LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that offers digital and human investment advice to US residents. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC. Please see the BrightPlan ADV for additional important information. Outside of the United States, BrightPlan is neither registered with any international agency to provide, nor does it provide, any investment advice to non-U.S. residents. Features and/or functions of the BrightPlan offering may be limited and/or unavailable in certain jurisdictions due to local laws, rules or regulations. BrightPlan is certified by the Center for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC ("CEFEX") as having met their standards for Fiduciary Practices for Investment Advisors. US and Canadian financial advisors may be made available through unaffiliated third parties that are certified by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). Financial advisors in any other jurisdictions are provided by unaffiliated third parties and may not be certified by CEFEX. All investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. BrightPlan is a trademark of BrightPlan LLC, registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

This press release includes statements about BrightPlan by current clients. BrightPlan did not provide any compensation in exchange for these statements.

