BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Completion of Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brightrock is now 100% owner of the Midnight Owl Mine. The transfer of ownership from Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. to Brightrock Gold Corp. was successful. All currently maintained public records should now reflect Brightrock Gold Corp. as the sole claimant of the Midnight Owl Mine property. Historically referred to as the Lithium King, a past producing lithium & beryllium mine in Yavapai County, located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona.

The speed at which this transfer was completed puts us way ahead of schedule. This allows our company to move forward with our vision efficiently. With the corporate goal of becoming a 100% domestically sourced and focused Lithium mining company. In the coming days the public will see the significant steps we are taking as a company to establish ourselves as a major contender in this rapidly growing industry.

Transfer of this Ownership can be verified via the Mineral and Land Records System:

https://mlrs.blm.gov/s/blm-case/a02t00000059oYQAAY/c4304485?tabset-1c540=0aceb

Contact:

BrightRock Gold Corporation
www.brightrockgold.com
Phone 866-600-5444

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703467/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Announces-Completion-of-Lithium-Mine-Ownership-Transfer

