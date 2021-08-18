U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Brightstar Rebrands to Likewize, Delivering a New Standard for Tech Protection and Support

·4 min read

Likewize reimagines the future of technology – where any issue, with any device, is quickly and painlessly resolved for a life uninterrupted

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar has today announced a comprehensive rebrand of its company, designed to showcase the transformation from its origin as a mobile phone distributor to the complete tech protection and support provider it has become. Under the new name 'Likewize', the company is committed to advancing the world by making people's technology problems painless and resolving any problem they may encounter.

Brightstar Logo
Brightstar Logo

Likewize reimagines the future of technology where any issue is quickly & painlessly resolved for a life uninterrupted.

Technology has fundamentally changed the way we live, work, and interact with one another to the extent that reliance on devices has never been greater. Today, people cannot function productively or live happily without their personal tech – even the slightest interruption can cause significant disruption. Likewize's mission is to offer the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption. Whether a device is lost, stolen, damaged, malfunctioning, in need of an upgrade or the user does not know how to do something, Likewize provides a solution.

"At its core, the company was founded to identify ways of giving people easy access to technology," said Rod Millar, Likewize CEO. "Since then, we have continually expanded our capabilities to solve the evolving problems of the technology industry. Over the past decade we have undergone a fundamental transformation journey, from a distributor to a tech protection and support company."

"Due to the company changing fundamentally, we knew it was necessary to change the brand to accurately reflect this profound shift. Likewize offers a much a stronger sense of our identity and what we want to accomplish. I've felt we have been the industry's best kept secret and now that is all about to change."

The rebrand comes after a period of significant global investment for the company, with approximately $1 billion USD invested on industry-leading systems and services. This included the acquisitions of LucidCX and WeFix, which added premium tech support and mobile repair capabilities to Likewize's strategically expanding service portfolio. Likewize is now unique in its category in that it offers the broadest and best range of after-sales products and services, including:

  • Tech Protection: Expert service and fast resolution (tech insurance, extended warranty)

  • Tech Repair: In store. At home. Anywhere repair (come to you repairs, walk in repairs, mail-in repairs)

  • Tech Renewal: Making technology affordable for all (trade ins, recycling and certified devices, logistics and supply)

  • Tech Support: Always on tech expertise and customer support (premium tech support, knowledge management, customer engagement)

Likewize is a B2B2C company trusted by many of the world's biggest banks, brands, and telcos to ensure their customers have continuous connection to the technology that makes their lives easier. Clients include Barclays, Amazon, Tesco, Telefonica, Aon, Vodafone, Walmart, Rogers, Samsung and O2.

"Over recent years as the importance of technology has grown in our daily lives, so too has the importance of keeping people connected and this is our singular focus each and every day," continued Millar. "But we got to the point where we were misunderstood—many people did not realize the value we bring, why we exist, the breadth of what we do, or the advanced technology we are using to enable us to be uniquely better than anyone else. Perception of us lagged behind reality and we recognized the need to make people reassess who we are and what we do."

In conjunction with the rebrand, Likewize also announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area in the U.S. The highly automated facility will enable Likewize to keep pace with its ongoing growth, enhance the overall customer experience and optimize its U.S. footprint. It will also serve as Likewize's global supply chain center of excellence, while creating a projected 500 local jobs that will help to process 42 million devices per year.

The new facility comes hot on the heels of the opening of the company's new customer contact center in Crewe, U.K., part of Likewize's £50M investment into the country to provide a dedicated hub for excellence in customer service.

Likewize is trusted to look after approximately a billion of its customers' customers. It operates in over 30 countries, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade-ins, recycling, and premium tech support.

For more information visit the Likewize website: www.likewize.com

About Likewize
When your tech goes wrong, Likewize makes it right. Likewize offers the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption. Whether a device is lost, stolen, damaged, malfunctioning, in need of an upgrade or the user does not know how to do something, Likewize provides the solution. Trusted by the world's largest brands, telcos, and banks, looking after approximately a billion of our customers' customers. We operate in over 30 countries, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade-ins, recycling and premium tech support.

Likewize Logo
Likewize Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightstar-rebrands-to-likewize-delivering-a-new-standard-for-tech-protection-and-support-301357965.html

SOURCE Brightstar

