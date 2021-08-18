A BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) insider increased their holdings by 1.6% last year

Insiders were net buyers of BrightView Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BV ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BrightView Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President of Development Services & Landscape Development Thomas Donnelly bought US$77k worth of shares at a price of US$15.32 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.90. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Thomas Donnelly was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Thomas Donnelly bought a total of 10.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$14.55. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does BrightView Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that BrightView Holdings insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BrightView Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no BrightView Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think BrightView Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BrightView Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

