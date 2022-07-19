U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,091.00
    +44.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,936.25
    +29.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.70
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.75
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1973
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9480
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,036.43
    +127.92 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.26
    +24.07 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Brii Bio Announces Strategic Partnership with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group to Advance the Commercialization of Long-acting COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Therapy, Amubarvimab/Romlusevimab Combination, in China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRIBF

The partnership will accelerate stockpiling, channel distribution and hospital access for the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination in China

The amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination is the first locally-discovered and approved SARS-CoV-2 target-specific treatment in China, evaluated through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

The amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination was commercially launched in China on July 7, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced that TSB Therapeutics (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("TSB Therapeutics"), a joint venture majority-owned by the Company, is partnering with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd.  ("CR Pharma Comm") to advance stockpiling, channel distribution and hospital access for the Company's long-acting neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination. The two parties are working together to ensure timely drug supply that supports the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control efforts in China. The collaboration will also explore other novel partnership opportunities to enable expanded access of the combination therapy in China.

(PRNewsfoto/Brii Biosciences Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Brii Biosciences Limited)

On December 8, 2021, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China approved the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 weighing at least 40 kg) with mild and normal type of COVID-19 at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death. The indication of pediatric patients (age 12-17 weighing at least 40 kg) is under a conditional approval. On March 15, 2022, the National Health Commission of China added the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination to its COVID-19 Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines (9th Pilot Edition) for the treatment of COVID-19. On July 7, 2022, the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination was made commercially available in China.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the health of communities worldwide, we are proud to bring the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination to patients in urgent need in China, and pleased with the 27-month timeline on which we were able to expedite this important work," said Rogers Luo, President and General Manager, Greater China of Brii Bio, and Chief Executive Officer of TSB Therapeutics. "In 2019, Brii Bio started a strategic partnership with China Resources Group to jointly build an integrated industrial chain of life sciences. CR Pharma Comm is a large-scale pharmaceutical distribution enterprise owned by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, which has an extensive drug marketing and channel distribution network. This strong and strategic partnership and unique operating model enables Brii Bio to rapidly expand access to our amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination to help more COVID-19 patients in China, and we look forward to exploring in-depth collaborative efforts with China Resources Pharmaceutical Group down the line for the long-term benefit of patients and the healthcare community."

"We are thrilled that this important combination therapy is now commercially available as part of China's COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control strategy, enabling the treatment to quickly reach a much greater number of patients and provide meaningful clinical benefit to those in need. Brii Bio's success developing this combination therapy highlights the scientific innovation and infectious disease expertise coming out of the China biotechnology space," said Hong Mu, Chairman of CR Pharma Comm. "China Resources Group is a state-owned enterprise with an 83-year history of confronting profound healthcare risks and challenges, including those seen with the COVID-19 pandemic. CR Pharma Comm will work together with our subsidiaries across the country to fight on the front line, actively respond to the national strategy, strongly assist the government in stockpiling for emergency use, provide sufficient pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to medical institutions for pandemic prevention and control, ensure peoples' safety with timely medications, and practice the mission and undertaking of CR Pharma Comm."

On July 9, 2022, through the joint efforts of Brii Bio and CR Pharma Comm, the first batch of the combination therapy was successfully delivered to the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen, and the first patient was dosed. From May to December 2021, Brii Bio donated nearly 3,000 doses of the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination for emergency use in 22 hospitals in 21 cities as part of its commitment to ensure humanitarian access and to help curb the outbreaks of the pandemic. Nearly 1,000 patients received the treatment of the combination therapy. These real-world data provide important clinical application and safety data in China. The subsidiaries of CR Pharma Comm made a great contribution in delivering the drugs to the hospitals for clinical treatment of patients.

With the commercialization of the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination, the Company will actively cooperate with its business partners, make every effort to improve accessibility, and advance drug stockpiling at all levels, to quickly respond to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 and protect peoples' lives.

About Amubarvimab/Romlusevimab Combination

Amubarvimab and Romlusevimab are non-competing SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal neutralizing antibodies derived from convalesced COVID-19 patients developed in collaboration with the 3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen and Tsinghua University. They have been specifically engineered to reduce the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement and prolong the plasma half-lives for potentially more durable treatment effect.

Based on the final results from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-sponsored ACTIV-2 Phase 3 clinical trial with 837 enrolled outpatients, the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination demonstrates a statistically significant 80% reduction of hospitalization and death with fewer deaths through 28 days in the treatment arm (0) relative to placebo (9), and improved safety outcome over placebo in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression to severe disease. Similar efficacy rates were observed in participants initiating therapy early (0-5 days) and late (6-10 days), following symptom onset, providing critically needed clinical evidence in COVID-19 patients who were late for treatment.

The live virus testing data, as well as pseudovirus testing data from multiple independent labs, have demonstrated that the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination retains activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the following commonly identified variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.429 (Epsilon), B.1.617.2 (Delta), AY.4.2 (Delta Plus), C.37 (Lambda), B.1.621 (Mu), B.1.1.529-BA.1 (Omicron), and BA.1.1 and BA.2 (Omicron subvariants). Additional testings including live virus assays are being conducted to confirm the neutralizing activity against BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

About TSB Therapeutics

TSB Therapeutics (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("TSB Therapeutics") is a holding company of Brii Bio. TSB Therapeutics was jointly established in Beijing in May 2020 by Brii Bio, the 3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen and Tsinghua University. The Company is committed to developing the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination. TSB Therapeutics holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the amubarvimab/romlusevimab combination in Greater China.

About CR Pharma Comm

China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. ("CR Pharma Comm") is a large-scale pharmaceutical distribution enterprise wholly owned by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group and is one of the operations under the Healthcare business segment of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group. CR Pharma Comm is principally engaged in the marketing, distribution and delivery of pharmaceutical products and provision of pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, mainly covering chemical drug products, chemical APIs, Chinese proprietary medicines, herbal decoction pieces, medical devices, medical consumables, biologics, dietary supplements and others. CR Pharma Comm is one of the first pharmaceutical enterprises that obtained the GSP certification in China and holds the qualifications for the import and export of drugs and medical devices and third-party pharmaceutical logistics services. CR Pharma Comm maintains stable long-term cooperation with nearly 10,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers in China and overseas, and with Beijing as the center, has established a sales and marketing network covering 31 provinces and municipalities across China, mainly serving medical institutions of various levels, pharmaceutical wholesalers and retail pharmacies in China. CR Pharma Comm ranks the top 3 among the pharmaceutical commercial enterprises in China in terms of the business scale. CR Pharma Comm is active in acquiring high-quality domestic pharmaceutical distribution enterprises, and has formed a management and control system consisting of the headquarters, regional branches and commercial branches in a short period of time and has established a network covering the whole nation. To date, CR Pharma Comm has over 350 branches and subsidiaries in 28 provinces (including autonomous regions and municipalities) in China, and most of its subsidiaries have regional competitive advantages in the provinces, prefectures and cities where they operate.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brii-bio-announces-strategic-partnership-with-china-resources-pharmaceutical-commercial-group-to-advance-the-commercialization-of-long-acting-covid-19-neutralizing-antibody-therapy-amubarvimabromlusevimab-combination-in-china-301588790.html

SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax’s Covid vaccine up for review by CDC advisory committee

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. is on the cusp of rolling out its Covid-19 vaccine to the public. It’s a necessary step before Novavax's Covid shot can go into any arms. As part of its regular review of such vaccines, the CDC committee provides recommendations for how the products should be administered, including the timing, dosage and any reason certain patients shouldn't receive it based on their health conditions.

  • Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

    Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA. This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionall

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • Celcuity stock soars after hours on breakthrough therapy designation for cancer drug

    Shares of Celcuity Inc. were up 17% at $10.80 after hours as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for a cancer drug.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022?

  • Rare disease pioneer Ultragenyx buys out gene therapy company as it targets another malady

    The deal includes a $75 million upfront payment and the promise of $115 million to GeneTx shareholders if the Angelman Syndrome therapy hits late-stage clinical and commercial milestones.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Your first aid kit is incomplete without these 3 things

    These three first aid essentials will keep everyone healthy and feeling good while you enjoy the summer.

  • Has the mystery of Jane Austen's death finally been solved?

    Between 1811 and December 1815, Jane Austen published four of her six novels. By the end of 1816, she had completed another. Yet by July 18 1817 (205 years ago today), she was dead.

  • GSK Spins Off $36 Billion Consumer-Healthcare Business Haleon

    The pharmaceuticals giant completed the spinoff of its consumer-healthcare business, a bet that greater focus on innovative drugs and vaccines will help accelerate growth.

  • A deadly virus was just identified in Ghana: What to know about Marburg

    After the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of monkeypox cases, news of another virus can trigger nerves globally. The highly infectious Marburg virus has been reported in the West African country of Ghana this week, according to the World Health Organization. Two unrelated people died after testing positive for Marburg in the southern Ashanti region of the country, the WHO said Sunday, confirming lab results from Ghana's health service. The highly infectious disease is similar to Ebola and has

  • Letters: Convening a Constitutional Convention is a dangerous idea

    Letter writers respond to the idea of calling for a new Constitutional Convention in the United States.

  • ‘Gout is like having a foot full of glass shards’

    Sue McDonagh has had ovarian cancer, two replacement hips and a heart attack. But nothing, she claims, has come close to the excruciating pain she experienced from 10 years of living with gout.

  • Indiana Parents Say They Had to Get Loans to Pay for Gas to Drive Daughter to Cancer Treatments

    Jinger Vincent's parents spend more than $200 a week to fuel their vehicle after the recent surge in gas prices

  • Doing This at Night Is Causing Brain Inflammation, Experts Warn

    Often maligned as a side effect of poor diet or broader bad health, inflammation can actually be good for you when it occurs acutely. That's because during inflammation, the body sends a rush of white blood cells to a particular part of the body, helping to protect against infection or heal an injury.However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can wreak havoc on your health by leaving you vulnerable to disease and causing complications throughout the body. Experts are now warning about a dang

  • Novartis no longer expects earnings decline at under-review Sandoz unit

    In a statement on Tuesday, Novartis confirmed its group guidance for 2022 core operating income to grow in a mid-single digit percentage range. The company reiterated that it would provide an update on the future of Sandoz by the end of 2022. Second-quarter core operating income declined 2% to $4.27 billion, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.19 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

  • I'm a Pharmacist and Tell People to Never Take This

    It seems like there's a supplement for everything and millions of Americans take one daily to help maintain overall health, but are they actually good for you? Taking supplements is supposed to be beneficial, however many pose hidden dangers that cause harmful and long-lasting side effects. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with pharmacists who reveal which supplements to steer clear of and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already

  • If You Got These Common Meds From Walmart or Walgreens, Don't Take Them, FDA Warns

    To combat common aches, pains, and ailments, many of us keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet or first-aid kit. You likely have Tums on hand in case of an upset stomach, and a pain reliever like Tylenol or Advil to treat a sudden headache. Oftentimes, the most convenient—and the most affordable—retailers to buy these products at are your local Walgreens or Walmart stores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a warning about one over-the-counter (OTC) medication that you cou

  • PMV Pharma, Merck Ink Clinical Trial Collaboration For Combination Study In Solid Tumors

    PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate PC14586 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for advanced solid tumors. PC14586 is a first-in-class precision oncology small molecule investigational therapy that selectively targets the p53 Y220C mutation. PMV Pharma will evaluate PC14586 in combination with Keytruda as a separate arm of the company's ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE t

  • I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.

    "One week, I was a healthy 26-year-old woman and the next, I was exposed to COVID and developed lingering, disparate symptoms. Could it be mere coincidence?"