U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.18
    -4.58 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,780.70
    +25.76 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,588.54
    -65.47 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    -10.73 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2340
    +0.6180 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,530.98
    +487.13 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.14
    +14.54 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Brii Bio Initiates Submission of Emergency Use Authorization Filing to U.S. FDA for BRII-196/BRII-198, its Monoclonal Antibody Combination Therapy for Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk of Clinical Progression to Severe Disease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Data supporting the EUA filing will be submitted to the FDA on a rolling basis with the ultimate goal of securing regulatory approval as soon as possible

Submission is based on positive Phase 3 data from the NIH-sponsored ACTIV-2 study, which demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of hospitalization and death over placebo in COVID-19 outpatients treated within an early (up to 5 days) or late treatment window (6 to 10 days)

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced the filing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) application for its investigational SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198 ("combination BRII-196/BRII-198") with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Data to support the EUA filing will be submitted by the Company to the U.S. FDA on a rolling basis.

The EUA filing is based on positive results from the NIH-sponsored Phase 3 clinical trial, ACTIV-2, in which the BRII-196/BRII-198 combination demonstrated a statistically significant 78% reduction of hospitalization and death and improved safety over placebo in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression to severe disease. Similar efficacy rates were observed in participants initiating therapy early (0-5 days) and late (6-10 days), following symptom onset. This analysis also showed zero deaths in the treatment arm versus eight deaths in the placebo arm through day 28. There was one death in each arm during the post 28-day follow up. Following completion of the EUA submission, review and approval, Brii Bio plans to work closely with the FDA to coordinate on the next steps for full regulatory approval of combination BRII-196/BRII-198.

"We are very pleased with the continued positive clinical outcomes and favorable safety profiles throughout the development of BRII-196/BRII-198 in this well designed and executed global clinical trial, and we intend to bring this potential new treatment option, supported by the strong clinical evidence, to a broad range of COVID-19 outpatients at high risk of clinical progression," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Brii Bio. "If authorized for emergency use, we are well positioned to accelerate manufacturing of BRII-196/BRII-198 as quickly as possible in order to supply the ongoing demand for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression throughout the U.S."

In addition, the Company is pursuing additional efforts and regulatory filings for combination BRII-196/BRII-198 in established and emerging markets with an initial focus on securing access in countries where clinical trials were conducted and where significant gaps in access to highly effective treatments have been identified. Investigational New Drug (IND) applications have been submitted by the Company and approved for the combination therapy to the U.S. FDA, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the Department of Health in Hong Kong, China. The Company is conducting additional studies in China, evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of combination BRII-196/BRII-198 as well as a Phase 2 efficacy study of lower dose combination BRII-196/BRII-198 for the treatment of COVID-19.

About BRII-196 and BRII-198

BRII-196 and BRII-198 are non-competing SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal neutralizing antibodies derived from convalesced COVID-19 patients. They have been specifically engineered to reduce the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement and prolong the plasma half-lives for potentially more durable treatment effect. Their non-overlapping epitope binding regions provide a high degree of neutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2.

About Phase 3 ACTIV-2

BRII-196/BRII-198 is a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy. Interim results from Phase 3 of the NIH-sponsored ACTIV-2 trial recently demonstrated that the combination therapy achieved a statistically significant reduction, 78%, of relative risk in the combined endpoint of hospitalization and death in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression (nominal one-sided p value = 0.00001). Of those subjects who received treatment with BRII-196/BRII-198 within five days of symptom onset, 2% (4/196) progressed to hospitalization or death, compared with 11% (21/197) in the placebo arm. Similarly, 2% (5/222) of subjects who received treatment with BRII-196/BRII-198 at six to 10 days following symptom onset progressed to hospitalization or death, compared with 11% (24/222) of those receiving placebo. Grade 3 or higher adverse events (AEs) were less common in the BRII-196/BRII-198 treatment arm versus placebo, 3.8% (16/418) versus 13.4% (56/419), with no drug related severe adverse events (SAEs) or infusion reactions observed. Following the clear demonstration of both clinical and safety outcomes, the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) permitted the early release of the interim results while the complete study follow-up remains ongoing.

This study was conducted at clinical trial sites around the world, including the U.S., Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina and the Philippines, with patients enrolled between January and July of 2021 – a period of rapid global emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants. Data on the clinical efficacy of combination BRII-196/BRII-198 by variant type will also be evaluated as part of the study. Current in vitro pseudovirus testing data suggests that combination BRII-196/BRII-198 retains activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the following commonly identified variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.429 (Epsilon), P.1 (Gamma), C.37 (Lambda), and B.1.621 (Mu).

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

Media Inquiry:
media@briibio.com
Summer Li (China)
+86-135-2191-1607
Darcie Robinson (U.S.)
+1-203-919-7905

Investor Inquiry:
ir@briibio.com
Chris Fang
+86-139-1692-8049

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brii-bio-initiates-submission-of-emergency-use-authorization-filing-to-us-fda-for-brii-196brii-198-its-monoclonal-antibody-combination-therapy-for-non-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-at-high-risk-of-clinical-progression-to-seve-301396363.html

SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited

Recommended Stories

  • ChemoCentryx Shares Are Spiking After an Unexpected FDA Approval

    Shares are up more than 60% after the FDA surprised investors by approving the company’s drug avacopan as a treatment for a rare disease called ANCA-associated vasculitis.

  • FDA Holds Allogene’s AlloCAR T Clinical Trials; Shares Crash 33%

    Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) plunged 32.73% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered to hold the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s AlloCAR T clinical trials. Notably, the company develops allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer. The U.S. regulator’s decision followed a report of a chromosomal abnormality in ALLO-501A CAR T cells in a patient, who was treated in the ALPHA2 study. The abnormality was detect

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Why Vaxart Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is trading higher Friday after the company reported a Duke University-led study published in bioRxiv showed that the company's investigational oral tablet vaccine reduced the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus in an animal model. Vaxart said that the results are consistent with results from the company's Phase 2 human flu challenge study, which showed that Vaxart's oral tablet vaccine was better at reducing shedding than the injectable flu vaccine comparator. Vax

  • Can This Duo Outperform Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID Treatment?

    This partnership is showing early efficacy in the race for an oral COVID-19 treatment, but Atea and Roche are on their haunches.

  • ChemoCentryx's stock jumps 80% after receiving FDA approval for vasculitis drug

    Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. soared 80.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. The company said this is the first new drug to treat the rare autoimmune disease in a decade. ChemoCentryx's stock slipped 68.3% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.1%.

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18

  • Studies claim Pfizer vaccine is less effective after a few months

    Dr. Payal Patel, Infectious Diseases Physician, University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Are Outpacing First Doses. What Vaccine Stocks Are Doing.

    Vaccine stocks were higher Friday, with shares in Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson climbing.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Hope on the Horizon for Liver Cancer Patients as This Company's Namodenoson Drug Starts Pivotal Phase III Global Trial

    Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Liver cancer is a growing global health concern. Apart from the financial burden it places on patients and economies, the American Cancer Society has revealed that by the end of 2021, liver cancer will account for more than 700,000 deaths globally each year. It is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, claiming more lives yearly at an alarming rate. As scary as that number looks, it is more frightening that the prevalence of liver cancer has tr

  • Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots

    Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.

  • Giving Moderna's COVID-19 booster at the same time as Sanofi's flu is safe and effective

    U.S.-listed shares of Sanofi gained 0.4% in trading on Friday after it announced that co-administering a flu shot with Moderna Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 booster in seniors is safe and effective. Moderna's stock was down 2.7%. The interim findings came from a study of about 300 participants, and they showed a similar immune response and safety signal when giving the shots at the same time compared with giving the shots separately. Sanofi's flu shot, Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, is approved

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave an Update on Getting a Booster of a Different Vaccine

    Millions of Pfizer recipients have already received an additional COVID vaccine dose, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize Pfizer booster shots for certain groups of people at least six months out from their last dose. The agencies cited data in their decision that showed that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine in protecting particularly vulnerable groups from COVID had waned enough over

  • Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers

    Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has expanded its neuroscience collaboration with Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) to include a new cell type. Related: Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate. The expansion has triggered a payment of $9 million to Evotec. The collaboration was initiated in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration pursues an approach to discovering and developing nov

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • BioSig Inks Manufacturing Deal with Plexus Corp

    Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels With the recent successes of its PURE EP™ system underway, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has continued its trend of growth and innovation. Thanks to a manufacturing and professional services agreement with Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), a global leader in complex product design, PURE EP will be brought to market in one of the company’s largest market sectors: healthcare and life sciences. Ultimately, these two industries bring an enormous amount of revenu

  • This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Problems, New Study Finds

    It seems like there's a supplement for everything these days. You can pop a pill to improve your cognitive function, take another to lower your blood pressure, and swallow one more to help you sleep. However, there's one supplement you might be taking every day that could have serious side effects—in fact, it might even put your heart health in jeopardy.A new meta-analysis published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation reveals that taking marine omega-3 fatty acids—AKA fish oil—

  • AstraZeneca's experimental asthma gets an orphan drug designation for another disease

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said an experimental asthma drug it is developing with Amgen has been given an orphan drug designation as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare inflammatory disease. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to approve the investigational therapy, tezepelumab, for asthma in the first three months of 2022. AstraZeneca's stock is up 20.7% for the year, while the S&P 500 ha

  • What your blood group says about your health

    You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.