U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.69
    +18.03 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,975.58
    +182.91 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.14
    +95.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.10
    +24.78 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    +0.51 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2100
    +0.0260 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6770
    +0.2090 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,939.99
    -384.27 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.15
    -3.74 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.47
    -11.39 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Brii Biosciences Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 3 National Institutes of Health (NIH) ACTIV-2 Trial, Evaluating the BRII-196 and BRII-198 Monoclonal Neutralizing Antibody Combination for the Treatment of COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

846 outpatients at high risk of clinical progression have been enrolled in the ACTIV-2 phase 2/3 clinical study, from sites in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Argentina.

The participants are being evaluated for the combined endpoint of hospitalizations and death relative to placebo, in the 28 days following treatment.

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical need and large public health burden, today announced that the Phase 3 portion of the ACTIV-2 study evaluating its monoclonal neutralizing antibody combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198 ("Combination BRII-196/BRII-198"), has completed enrollment of 846 participants, in sites in the United States, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Argentina.

The Phase 3 portion of the ACTIV-2 trial, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, evaluates outpatients at high risk of clinical progression who presented with symptomatic COVID-19 both early (≤5 days) and late (5-10 days) following symptom onset. The participants enrolled are being evaluated for the combined primary endpoint of hospitalizations and death, relative to placebo, in the 28 days following treatment. Upon completion of the study, the analysis of the ACTIV-2 dataset will include participants enrolled between January and July of 2021 – a period of rapid global emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants. Data on the clinical efficacy of combination BRII-196/BRII-198 by variant type will also be evaluated as part of the study analysis. The ACTIV-2 study design provides a unique opportunity to evaluate how the length of time prior to initiating therapy as well as SARS-CoV-2 variants, may impact clinical outcomes following treatment with the combination BRII-196/BRII-198. Current in vitro pseudovirus testing data suggests that combination BRII-196/BRII-198 retains activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the following commonly identified variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), (B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.429 (Epsilon) and B.1.617.2 (Delta).

Combination BRII-196/BRII-198 was generally safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials conducted to date. The Phase 2 clinical trial in China (NCT04787211) is ongoing led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong, the Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of the National Clinical Medical Research Center for Respiratory Diseases at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University. In response to the recent emergence of COVID-19 cases in China, including cases caused by the Delta variant, Brii Bio has cooperated with governmental agencies and hospitals in China to supply BRII-196/BRII-198 for emergency use in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Ruili, Kunming, Nanjing and Yangzhou.

About ACTIV-2

The ACTIV-2 trial (NCT04518410) is sponsored by NIAID, one of the institutes of the NIH, and is led by the NIAID-funded AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). ACTIV-2 is part of NIH's Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV), a public-private partnership program to create a coordinated research strategy that prioritizes and speeds development of the most promising treatments and vaccines.

The ACTIV-2 master protocol evaluates the safety and efficacy of investigational agents for the treatment of symptomatic non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19 under a randomized, blinded, controlled adaptive platform. Participants identified as being at high risk for progression to more severe disease, were eligible for enrollment onto combination BRII 196/BRII-198 or placebo. Phase 3 of the study was designed to determine if combination BRII-196/BRII-198 prevents the composite endpoint of either hospitalization or death through study day 28. The Phase 3 stage was a continuation of the Phase 2 stage in which combination BRII-196/BRII-198 met pre-defined, study-defined safety and efficacy criteria.

About BRII-196 and BRII-198

BRII-196 and BRII-198 are non-competing SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal neutralizing antibodies derived from convalesced COVID-19 patients. They have been specifically engineered to reduce the risk of antibody-dependent enhancement and prolong the plasma half-lives for potentially more durable treatment effect. Their non-overlapping epitope binding regions provide a high degree of neutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2. Current in vitro evidence suggests that combination BRII-196/BRII-198 retains activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the following commonly identified variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), (B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.429 (Epsilon) and B.1.617.2 (Delta).

Investigational New Drug applications have been submitted for the combination therapy to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and the Department of Health in Hong Kong, China. Combination BRII-196/BRII-198 were generally safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 studies, supporting evaluation in later stage studies. In addition to the collaboration with NIAID, Brii Biosciences is conducting additional studies in China, evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of combination BRII-196/BRII-198 as well as a Phase 2 efficacy study of combination BRII-196/BRII-198 for the treatment of COVID-19.

About Brii Biosciences

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Biosciences", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brii-biosciences-announces-the-completion-of-enrollment-in-the-phase-3-national-institutes-of-health-nih-activ-2-trial-evaluating-the-brii-196-and-brii-198-monoclonal-neutralizing-antibody-combination-for-the-treatment-of-covid-301349491.html

SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    SRPT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

    Dr Fauci and the Biden administration don’t want to order further lockdowns or mandates because it’s politically inconvenient. But as someone with a breakthrough case of the delta variant, I couldn’t disagree more

  • Why I Sold My Biogen Stock

    Since getting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, on June 7, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has continued to face an ever-intensifying whirlwind of controversy. In my view, the company's future prospects of making winning drugs for intractable neurological illnesses had become tainted to the point where holding it was a liability. Given the exceptional circumstances of Biogen's saga with Aduhelm and its rapidly weakening stock performance, I thought it was time to hit the road.

  • Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Shows Protective Neutralizing Antibodies In Late-Stage Trial

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate in around 4,100 adults. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Dubbed VLA1553, the vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint inducing protective chikungunya virus (CHIKV) neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants 28 days after receiving a single shot. The seroprotection rate result of 98.5% exceeded the 70% threshold (for non-accept

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Addresses Unmet Needs for Patients with CVCs

    Image by falco from Pixabay What happens when the one product keeping you alive becomes infected? Central venous catheters (CVCs) are important life lines for treating many patients, including those with cancer, coagulopathy, hemodialysis, and even those in intensive care units. These CVCs deliver vital fluids, blood, nutrition, medication, and hemodynamic therapies to critically ill patients. However, these devices, unfortunately, pose a significant risk of device-related infections, negating t

  • Why Global Blood Therapeutics Is Rallying Today

    Sales of its sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta shot up 51% year over year to $47.6 million. SCD is a severe hereditary disease that causes distortions in blood hemoglobin. The irregularly shaped red blood cells can then block blood vessels, causing a life-threatening condition called a vaso-occlusive crisis.

  • Delta variant: ‘This is a wake-up call for everyone in the country,’ emergency physician says

    With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 infections, health officials warn the threat of the contagious variant is ‘serious’ as infected patients crowd hospital beds in hard-hit regions.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Fauci floats pill to 'knock out' COVID early

    "Orally administered, single pill, given for seven to ten days, little drug-drug interaction and low toxicity," Fauci said in a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Give me that, and I'll be really happy."

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

    Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

  • Republican official dies of Covid five days after mocking vaccines

    Tribues paid to councillor who was an ‘advocate for liberty and limited government’ as critics call out apparent Covid denial prior to death

  • Why Outlook Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) jumped on Tuesday after the biotech announced positive clinical trial results for its investigational treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics' treatment for wet AMD, which is known as ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab), reached its primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study. A statistically significant 41% of the patients who were treated with bevacizumab gained at least 15 letters in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months.

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere