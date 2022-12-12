BrillDog Receives Food Logistics 2022 Top Software Technology Provider Award

BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog Supply Chain Management System for Small to Mid-Sized Businesses

2022 Top Software Technology Provider Award

BrillDog Receives Food Logistics Top Technology Award

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrillDog , the only supply chain technology built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB), announces the company has won the 2022 Top Software Technology Providers Award from Food Logistics magazine. This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. BrillDog was chosen for helping food and beverage companies automate supply chain processes leading to greater efficiencies and robust cost control measures.



“BrillDog was created by people who understand the supply chain needs of small to mid-sized businesses, helping them to overcome the many challenges these business face, allowing them to focus on business growth,” said Sam Polakoff, Founder and CEO, BrillDog. “I am thrilled that BrillDog was recognized for this prestigious award.”

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether port closures, driver safety, or simply automating a process."

This year's winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management, and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more and offer end-to-end management from farm to fork and beyond.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the complete list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About BrillDog, Inc.

BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution that makes the supply chain easy for small and medium-sized companies. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, as well as tactical and strategic supply chain advice. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. BrillDog believes simplicity and transparency are essential for every business shipper. For more information, visit BrillDog.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

