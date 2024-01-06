Brilliant Earth Group's (NASDAQ:BRLT) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brilliant Earth Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$9.3m ÷ (US$266m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Brilliant Earth Group has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brilliant Earth Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Brilliant Earth Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Brilliant Earth Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 45% over the last three years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Brilliant Earth Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 27% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Brilliant Earth Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 22% in the last year. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Brilliant Earth Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Brilliant Earth Group you'll probably want to know about.

While Brilliant Earth Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

