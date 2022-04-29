U.S. markets closed

Brilliant Earth to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12th

Brilliant Earth, LLC
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by calling (888) 708-0131 (participant passcode 5075357). International callers may dial (929) 517-9008. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 17 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com


