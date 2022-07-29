U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Brilliant Earth to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11th

Brilliant Earth, LLC
·1 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 2Q22 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 20 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:                                   
ICR
BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com


