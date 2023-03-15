U.S. markets closed

Brilliant Earth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

·21 min read
Delivered 15.7% Net Sales Growth for Fiscal Year 2022

Generated Net Income of $19.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million for Fiscal Year 2022

Generated Q4 GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.05 and Q4 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.08

Introduces Fiscal 2023 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights (quarterly and annual periods ended December 31, 2022):

  • Delivered net sales of $119.6 million and $439.9 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively, achieving a record level of orders for the year and reflecting growing demand for and resonance of the Brilliant Earth brand.

  • Expanded gross margin 360 and 400 basis points to 54.7% and 53.3% for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods, driven by continued strong brand resonance, differentiated product offerings, performance of the Company's pricing engine, procurement efficiencies and benefits from the Company's enhanced extended warranty program.

  • Generated strong profitability:

    • Net income was $6.2 million and $19.0 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively; and

    • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million and $39.0 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively.

  • Continued omnichannel leadership: In 2022, Brilliant Earth opened 10 new showrooms, bringing its U.S. showroom count to 25 as of year-end.

Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer stated: “We are pleased with our fiscal 2022 performance, which saw Brilliant Earth extend its lead as a transformative, modern fine jeweler for today’s consumer. The year was highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, robust gross margin expansion and strong profitability with the fourth quarter exceeding our bottom line expectations. Our ability to achieve these results in a dynamic environment is a testament to the growing resonance of our Brand, the strength of our product offering, and the discipline with which we execute. I am incredibly proud of our team and the agility and commitment we demonstrate every day.”

“Our priorities in the year ahead are keenly focused on advancing our mission and leveraging our asset-light, data driven model to deliver another period of profitable growth," Ms. Gerstein continued. “We expect to broaden our consumer reach and drive ongoing customer loyalty with sought after design innovation, high impact marketing, expansion in fine jewelry and the opening of new showrooms, while continuing to elevate our omnichannel experience and enhance the joyful experience we provide. As our guidance reflects, we are confident that fiscal 2023 will represent another year of significant accomplishments for Brilliant Earth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales decreased 1.9% to $119.6 million compared to $121.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with 13.7% growth in Total Orders offset by a 13.7% decrease in AOV.

  • Gross profit was $65.4 million, or a 54.7% gross profit margin, compared to $62.3 million, or a 51.1% gross profit margin, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net income was $6.2 million, compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • Adjusted net income was $7.4 million, compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (3).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million, compared to $15.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (3).

Fourth Quarter Results

 

 

Q4 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

% Change*

Total Orders

 

44,898

 

 

39,475

 

 

13.7%

 

AOV

$

2,664

 

$

3,088

 

 

(13.7)%

 

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

119.6

 

$

121.9

 

 

(1.9)%

 

Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.(1)

$

0.7

 

$

1.5

 

 

(53.3)%

 

Net income, as reported

$

6.2

 

$

11.4

 

 

(45.8)%

 

Net income margin

 

5.2%

 

 

9.4%

 

 

(44.7)%

 

Adjusted net income(3)

$

7.4

 

$

10.9

 

 

(32.1)%

 

GAAP Diluted EPS(2)

$

0.05

 

$

0.09

 

 

(44.4)%

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)

$

0.08

 

$

0.11

 

 

(27.3)%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

11.0

 

$

15.9

 

 

(30.8)%

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)

 

9.2%

 

 

13.1%

 

 

(29.7)%

 

*Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding
(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021
(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021
(3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 15.7% to $439.9 million compared to $380.2 million in the 2021 fiscal year, with strength across the Company’s product lines leading to a 26.6% increase in Total Orders and a 8.6% decrease in AOV.

  • Gross profit of $234.3 million, or a 53.3% gross profit margin, compared to $187.4 million, or a 49.3% gross profit margin, in the 2021 fiscal year.

  • Net income was $19.0 million, compared to $26.3 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

  • Adjusted net income was $24.5 million, compared to $31.9 million in the 2021 fiscal year (3).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $39.0 million, compared to $50.5 million in the 2021 fiscal year (3).

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

 

 

FY 2022

 

FY 2021

 

% Change*

Total Orders

 

149,613

 

 

118,208

 

 

26.6%

 

AOV

$

2,940

 

$

3,216

 

 

(8.6)%

 

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

439.9

 

$

380.2

 

 

15.7%

 

Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.(1)

$

2.1

 

$

1.5

 

 

40.0%

 

Net income, as reported

$

19.0

 

$

26.3

 

 

(27.5)%

 

Net income margin

 

4.3%

 

 

6.9%

 

 

(37.7)%

 

Adjusted net income(3)

$

24.5

 

$

31.9

 

 

(23.2)%

 

GAAP Diluted EPS(2)

$

0.15

 

$

0.10

 

 

50.0%

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)

$

0.25

 

$

0.33

 

 

(24.2)%

 

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$

39.0

 

$

50.5

 

 

(22.8)%

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)

 

8.9%

 

 

13.3%

 

 

(33.4)%

 

*Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding
(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and for the period of September 23 to December 31, 2021
(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and for the period of September 23 to December 31, 2021
(3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

Net sales

$94 million - $96 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.5 million - $3.5 million

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Net sales

$460 million - $490 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$17 million - $32 million


Webcast and Conference Call Information

Brilliant Earth will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and its business outlook today, March 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 4Q22 and FY22 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 26 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful information in evaluating our operating performance and exclude certain items from net income that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from period to period.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of net sales. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted Net income as net income adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net income, divided by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding is derived from the historical diluted weighted average shares of common stock assuming such shares were outstanding for the entirety of the period presented. We believe Adjusted Net income and Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

This press release also contains certain key business metrics which are used to evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. We define total orders as the total number of customer orders delivered less total orders returned in a given period (excluding those repair, resize, and other orders which have no revenue). We view total orders as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products to our customers. Total orders, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period. Total orders may fluctuate based on the number of visitors to our website and showrooms, and our ability to convert these visitors to customers. We believe that total orders is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. We define average order value, or AOV, as net sales in a given period divided by total orders in that period. We believe that AOV is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. AOV varies depending on the product type and number of items per order. AOV may also fluctuate as we expand into and increase our presence in additional product categories and price points, and open additional showrooms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected growth and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evolve,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company has grown rapidly in recent years and has limited operating experience at our current scale of operations; the Company may be unable to manage growth effectively; increases in costs of diamonds, other gemstones and precious metals and supply shortages; the Company’s ability to maintain a low cost of production and distribution; fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and recycled precious metals such as gold, increases in labor costs for manufacturing such as wage rate increases, as well as inflation, and energy prices; the Company’s ability to cost-effectively turn existing customers into repeat customers or to acquire new customers; risks related to the Company’s expansion plans in the U.S.; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as recessionary conditions, governmental instability, war or the threat of war, and natural disasters may affect consumer purchases; the Company has a history of losses, and may be unable to sustain profitability; competition in the fine jewelry retail industry; the Company’s ability to manage its inventory balances and inventory shrinkage; a decline in sales of Create Your Own rings would negatively affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations; the Company ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company’s marketing efforts to help grow its business may not be effective; environmental, social, and governance matters may impact the Company’s business and reputation; risks related to the Company’s e-commerce and omnichannel business; the Company’s ability to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in consumer preferences and shopping patterns; the Company’s results of operations and operating cash flows could fluctuate on a quarterly and annual basis, which may make it difficult to predict its future performance; the Company’s principal asset is its interest in Brilliant Earth, LLC, and, as a result, the Company depends on distributions from Brilliant Earth, LLC to pay its taxes and expenses; risks related to the Company’s obligations under its Tax Receivable Agreement and its organizational structure; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which filing is available at www.sec.gov. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
Investors:                                   
Allison Malkin
ICR
BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Years ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Net sales

$

439,882

 

 

$

380,189

 

 

$

251,820

 

Cost of sales

 

205,591

 

 

 

192,768

 

 

 

139,518

 

Gross profit

 

234,291

 

 

 

187,421

 

 

 

112,302

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

210,964

 

 

 

147,291

 

 

 

85,710

 

Income from operations

 

23,327

 

 

 

40,130

 

 

 

26,592

 

Interest expense

 

(4,658

)

 

 

(7,589

)

 

 

(4,942

)

Other income (expense), net

 

805

 

 

 

(6,601

)

 

 

(74

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(617

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

 

18,857

 

 

 

25,940

 

 

 

21,576

 

Income tax benefit

 

168

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

19,025

 

 

 

26,256

 

 

$

21,576

 

Net income allocable to non-controlling interest

 

16,890

 

 

 

24,728

 

 

 

Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.

$

2,135

 

 

$

1,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Period from
September 23,
2021 to
December 31,
2021

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

10,687,732

 

 

 

9,590,443

 

 

 

Diluted

 

96,505,325

 

 

 

96,741,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

154,649

 

$

172,865

Restricted cash

 

205

 

 

205

Inventories, net

 

39,331

 

 

24,743

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,764

 

 

8,178

Total current assets

 

205,949

 

 

205,991

Property and equipment, net

 

16,554

 

 

6,732

Deferred tax assets

 

8,948

 

 

4,407

Operating lease right of use assets

 

27,812

 

 

Other assets

 

3,311

 

 

601

Total assets

$

262,574

 

$

217,731

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

11,032

 

$

14,480

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

37,833

 

 

28,756

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

18,505

 

 

18,818

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

3,873

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

3,250

 

 

30,789

Total current liabilities

 

74,493

 

 

92,843

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

59,462

 

 

32,789

Operating lease liabilities

 

28,537

 

 

Deferred rent

 

 

 

2,507

Payable pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement

 

6,893

 

 

3,775

Other long-term liabilities

 

48

 

 

2,979

Total liabilities

 

169,433

 

 

134,893

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 11,246,694 and 9,614,523 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

1

 

 

1

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; 35,482,534 and 35,658,013 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

4

 

 

4

Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; 49,119,976 and 49,505,250 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

5

 

 

5

Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

7,256

 

 

6,865

Retained earnings

 

3,663

 

 

1,528

Equity attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.

 

10,929

 

 

8,403

NCI attributable to Brilliant Earth, LLC

 

82,212

 

 

74,435

Total equity

 

93,141

 

 

82,838

Total liabilities and equity

$

262,574

 

$

217,731

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income, as reported

$

6,186

 

 

$

11,409

 

 

$

19,025

 

 

$

26,256

 

Interest expense

 

958

 

 

 

1,803

 

 

 

4,658

 

 

 

7,589

 

Income tax benefit

 

(557

)

 

 

(339

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

(316

)

Depreciation expense

 

674

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

860

 

Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs

 

177

 

 

 

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

 

Showroom pre-opening expense

 

1,848

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

4,450

 

 

 

2,773

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

2,277

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

8,840

 

 

 

2,795

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net(1)

 

(539

)

 

 

83

 

 

 

(805

)

 

 

6,601

 

Transaction costs and other expense(2)

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

3,926

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,024

 

 

$

15,928

 

 

$

38,982

 

 

$

50,484

 

Net income margin

 

5.2

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

6.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

9.2

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

13.3

%

(1) Other expense, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 consists primarily of the change in fair value of the warrant liability necessary to mark our warrants to fair market value. Other income includes interest and other miscellaneous income, partially offset by expenses such as losses on exchange rates on consumer payments.

(2) These expenses are those that we did not incur in the normal course of business. These expenses for all periods presented include professional fees in connection with the evaluation and preparation for operations as a public company. Additionally, the expense also includes a charitable donation and costs associated with the opening of a new operations facility for the year ended December 31, 2021.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

Three months ended
December 31,

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., as reported(1)

$

709

 

 

$

1,462

 

 

$

2,135

 

 

$

1,528

 

Net income impact from assumed redemption of all LLC Units to common stock(2)

 

5,477

 

 

 

9,947

 

 

 

16,890

 

 

 

24,728

 

Net income, as reported

 

6,186

 

 

 

11,409

 

 

 

19,025

 

 

 

26,256

 

Income tax expense associated with conversion(3)

 

(1,416

)

 

 

(2,556

)

 

 

(4,369

)

 

 

(6,355

)

Tax effected net income after assumed conversion

 

4,770

 

 

 

8,853

 

 

 

14,656

 

 

 

19,901

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

2,277

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

8,840

 

 

 

2,795

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

 

Showroom pre-opening expense

 

1,848

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

4,450

 

 

 

2,773

 

Other (income) expense, net(4)

 

(539

)

 

 

83

 

 

 

(805

)

 

 

6,601

 

Transaction costs and other expense(5)

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

3,926

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

(928

)

 

 

(702

)

 

 

(3,436

)

 

 

(4,136

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

7,428

 

 

$

10,882

 

 

$

24,502

 

 

$

31,860

 

Diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding

 

96,537,486

 

 

 

96,787,433

 

 

 

96,505,325

 

 

 

96,741,421

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.10

 

As adjusted

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.33

 

(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and for the annual 2021 period from September 23 to December 31, 2021.

(2) It is assumed that we will elect to issue common stock upon redemption of LLC Units rather than cash settle.

(3) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Brilliant Earth, LLC. Acquisition of LLC units by Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. causes all of the taxable income currently recognized by the members of Brilliant Earth, LLC to become taxable to the Company.

(4) Other income, net for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include interest and other miscellaneous income, partially offset by losses on exchange rates on consumer payments. Other expense, net for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 consisted primarily of the change in fair value of the warrant liability necessary to mark our warrants to fair market value

(5) These expenses are those that we did not incur in the normal course of business. These expenses for all periods presented include professional fees in connection with the evaluation and preparation for operations as a public company. Additionally, the expense also includes a charitable donation during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and costs associated with the opening of a new operations facility for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021.


