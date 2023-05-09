Brinc Introduces 'Co-Founder', an AI-Powered Chatbot for Startups

Brinc introduces an AI-powered Google Chrome extension, Co-Founder, to provide answers to entrepreneurship-focused prompts via OpenAI's ChatGPT and Brinc's own extensive knowledge base

Brinc's own LLM (large language model) covering its expertise across the life cycle of pre-seed to Series C startup company investments and acceleration will complement OpenAI's LLM

Co-Founder, designed by founders for founders, is currently in its Alpha phase. Interested parties are welcome to apply for access via this interest form

HONG KONG, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc , a leading venture accelerator with a focus on sustainable entrepreneurship and innovation, announces the launch of Co-Founder , an AI-powered Google Chrome extension to guide pre-A-through growth stage businesses to understand blind spots and accelerate through personal & company developmental milestones.

Brinc Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot for Startups

Co-Founder, currently in its Alpha phase, is a functional large language model (LLM) with tailored prompts based on a startup's stage of development. Co-Founder allows founders to identify and ask the right questions to get the right responses to further deep-dive into topics they may lack familiarity with, and utilize their new 'Co-Founder' as an external support system. Prompts include guidance on building business processes and streamlining workflow stages, when to seek investment and how to successfully go through the process of closing a round, defining clear go-to-market strategies across products and services, target persona development, assessing cash flow needs, how to seek direction on common legal pitfalls and much more.

Screenshot of the Co-Founder platform

Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, Co-Founder will also leverage Brinc's own LLM developed through proprietary (but anonymized) data sources of data from the 1000s of companies Brinc has had the privilege of working with over the last decade. Utilizing Brinc's years of experience working with startup founders, investment & corporate partners, and business mentors, Co-Founder is uniquely positioned to help early and growth-stage businesses navigate their industries better and provide relevant, tailored insights. Founders looking for a Co-Founder can apply to join the Alpha testing here .

Story continues

Brinc's plan with the upcoming Beta release (planned for broader distribution later this year) is to also include additional features to enhance prompts based on other public data sources, taking advantage of resources that Brinc has curated with mentors and investors in various business domains, improved data searches including multimedia resources, and other value-adds such as suggestions for other supporting services, and the drafting of documents such as pitch decks including key data to support decision making by institutional venture capitalists and redacted legal templates based on founders' requirements. The Beta phase will also incorporate user feedback through a native voting system to prioritize the launch of new features as well as improvements in the functionality and usability of the Alpha product.

Co-Founder signifies Brinc's latest initiative to support aspiring entrepreneurs by harnessing AI's capabilities in data organization, filtering, and natural language processing, along with Brinc's extensive experience in impactful startup development. Brinc's goal is to broaden the volume of companies it can support through Co-Founder and give impactful businesses the tools and guidance that can help identify blind spots and make the difference in success or failure at various stages of development.

"AI has already demonstrated the capacity to provide exponential improvement in both personal and business lives by allowing time back to focus on what's important," said Manav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Brinc. "Infusing cutting-edge tools into startup acceleration aligns with Brinc's mission, and we will continue to explore ways to facilitate smoother and more impactful entrepreneurial journeys. With Co-Founder, we hope founders and businesses at different stages of development can easily find answers to their most pressing questions."

Founders interested in trialing the current Alpha version of Co-Founder can apply for access here .

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 15+ multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, connected hardware, robotics, climate tech, clean energy, food technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with investment services, distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. Brinc is also raising a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs & Corporates with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Learn more about Brinc

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brinc-introduces-co-founder-an-ai-powered-chatbot-for-startups-301818892.html

SOURCE Brinc