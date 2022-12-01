U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,052.53
    -27.58 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,139.00
    -450.77 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,393.68
    -74.31 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.16
    -1.42 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.88
    +2.33 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +51.80 (+2.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.95 (+4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0080 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    -0.0920 (-2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0196 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0720
    -2.0080 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,977.94
    +146.91 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.75
    -4.41 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.32
    -11.73 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Brindiamo Group adds Dedicated Rickhouse at Log Still Distillery to Provide Enhanced Client Solutions

·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brindiamo Group President and CFO Jeff Steinberg announced a major development in the company's strategy for logistics and facilities with the addition of a new, proprietary rickhouse that will provide traditional company-owned storage for barrels. The rickhouse is located on the grounds of Log Still Distillery, which is situated on the 300-acre campus of Dant Crossing, a unique entertainment complex located in Gethsemane, KY.

Steinberg said, "We are extremely excited to announce the completion of the first Brindiamo rickhouse to better serve our clients with their barrel storage requirements. With a capacity of approximately 30,000 barrels, the rickhouse is a joint effort between Brindiamo and Log Still Distillery. It represents a milestone for our company that will dramatically expand our capabilities to directly service our clients' needs."

The genesis of this initial rickhouse came during conversations between Brindiamo's Chairman and CEO, Jeff Hopmayer, and Wally Dant, President of Log Still Distillery and founder of Dant Crossing. Dant said, "Brindiamo Group is now providing unique strategic advantages to our team at Log Still to continually enhance operations at the distillery."

"Wally and I saw a unique opportunity to build a strong partnership between Brindiamo and Log Still," Hopmayer explained. "This modern rickhouse provides dedicated storage for our clients. Barrels will be managed and operated by experienced teams on the grounds of Log Still Distillery."

Wally agrees, "Working with Brindiamo on solutions for us and our collective clients makes complete sense and we are happy to have them as a strategic partner."

Chris Ecken, Brindiamo's Vice President of Strategy & Analytics, added, "The procurement of our own rickhouse is a real game-changer for Brindiamo and our clients.  It will house barrels that Brindiamo owns, as well as Log Still barrels and some third party barrels. This signifies a major expansion of our core strategy of barrel sourcing and it is the first of many rickhouses that are in our plans for the future."

About the Brindiamo Group, LLC

Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. The leadership team is comprised of entrepreneurs and executives with more than 150 years combined experience in both the public and private sectors of the spirits industry. Brindiamo team members have consulted with countless distilleries, brands and individuals worldwide, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is shaping the future of beverage alcohol worldwide. BrindiamoGroup.com

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our "old" DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk's Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys. Log Still Distillery neither owns nor has any affiliation with "JW Dant" distilled spirits. For more information, visit LogStillDistillery.com

Brindiamo Group Rickhouse at Log Still Distillery
Brindiamo Group Rickhouse at Log Still Distillery
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brindiamo-group-adds-dedicated-rickhouse-at-log-still-distillery-to-provide-enhanced-client-solutions-301691653.html

SOURCE Brindiamo Group

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shopify Is the Best Retail Investment

    Despite severe headwinds from a terrible economy, this e-commerce platform outperforms the overall U.S. retail industry.

  • Why Retail Stocks Fell Hard to Start December

    Wall Street was poised to sustain its upward momentum on Thursday morning, with investors continuing to feel more comfortable with the likely future course of monetary policy after comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday afternoon. One notable area of weakness was in the retail industry group. Investors have watched closely to see whether retail stocks would do well during the holiday season, but the latest news from several companies showed that there are still plenty of strains on retailers that could take a while to work through the system.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Costco Stock Slides On Muted November Sales Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

    Costco's slowing November sales growth echoes a warning on changing spending habits from Target.

  • Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco

    Sam's Club and Costco are both warehouse clubs that offer a wide variety of products for sale at discount prices. While there are many similarities between the two members-only stores, Sam's Club is making certain investments that Costco isn't. Like many other companies, including Starbucks and Amazon, Sam's Club has made the decision to invest in automation while Costco hasn't been as focused on harnessing new technologies.

  • This Utility Has Big Plans for 2023

    A long-troubled capital investment is set to come online for Southern Company in 2023, and it's a very big deal.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2023

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2023, an increase of two cents from the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Inflation Data, Jobless Claims; Salesforce, Dollar General Dive On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday after cool inflation data. Dow Jones stock Salesforce and Dollar General dived on earnings.

  • This trader sees a 43% drop for the S&P 500 and says to take shelter in these ETFs instead.

    In our call of the day, a former Wall Street investment banker warns that the cards are stacked against equity markets for the foreseeable future, and offers charts to back that up.

  • Blackstone selling MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay hotel stake to Vici: WSJ

    Blackstone Inc. is selling a 49.9% stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay in a $5.5 billion deal with Vici Properties Inc. , the majority owner of the two hotels, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the newspaper reported that Blackstone plans to receive $1.27 billion in cash and Vici would assume $3 billion of debt for the two hotels. The deal terms value the two properties at $5.5 billion. The deal will deliver a $700 million profit to Bl

  • Moderna Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares delivered top returns to investors in the earlier days of the pandemic. This year, though, the stock is heading for a 30% loss, even though Moderna's coronavirus vaccine generates billions in revenue and profit. Looking ahead to 2023, you might be wondering whether Moderna's best days are in the past -- or if this vaccine maker still presents an opportunity.