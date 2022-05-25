Bring a friend to TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party for free

They say the third time’s the charm, so if you haven’t purchased your ticket to TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party, it’s time to get ‘er done. Bonus: This third wave of tickets coincides beautifully with our Memorial Day 2-for-1 flash sale. Yep, grab a plus-one, split the cost and enjoy an evening of entrepreneurial opportunity for just $37.50.

Not familiar with this relaxed, Silicon Valley tradition? This year we've partnered with Mayfield, a global venture capital firm with a people-first philosophy, for our Summer Party. They have a 50+ year history of investing at the inception stage in iconic enterprise, consumer, and human and planetary health companies.

Leave the stress of the day behind. This gathering is a wonderful way to relax and enjoy cocktails, canapés and conversation with people who span the startup spectrum.

Check out these need-to-know Summer Party details.

When: June 23 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Where: Mayfield: 2484 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park

Ticket price: $75 Buy your ticket now, and take advantage of the 2-for-1 flash sale before it expires at 11:59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, May 30.

A TechCrunch event just would not feel right without fascinating early-stage startups showcasing their tech and talent. Does that sound like your company? Enjoy maximum exposure to the VCs attending this event and book an Early-Stage Startup Exhibitor Package for just $995. There are only a few of these spots available - book yours today!

Pro tip: The Exhibitor Package includes four tickets to the party. Bring your crew or invite a client. Again, speed is of the essence — at the time of this writing, only five spots remain.

Remember, we release blocks of tickets on a rolling basis, and we notify folks on our mailing list first. Sign up for our newsletter so you know when the next batch goes out. But don’t wait — when tickets are gone, that’s it. You can’t buy a ticket at the door.

Join your startup community for an evening under the sky, cocktails, nibbles and relaxed connection. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win great door prizes — like TechCrunch swag and tickets to Disrupt in October.

Buy your 2-for-1 ticket to TechCrunch’s Annual Summer Party today. We can’t wait to see you!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch’s Summer Party? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

