Bring a Smile to your Mother with Smile Floral's Exquisite Mother's Day Collection

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Mother's Day season, we hear heartfelt stories of the incomparable love, devotion and sacrifices of mothers around the world. The stories of the depth of love in every mother and mother figure never get old. Yet, it is difficult to muster up the courage to say a heartfelt Thank You or I Love You. This Mothers' Day, let flowers do the talking when you can't find the right words.

Smile Floral has launched its latest Mother's Day collection featuring a range of handpicked flowers, carefully arranged to make every mom feel cherished. From elegant 99 Roses bouquets, to bright tulips, cheerful sunflowers to delicate lilies, the collection has something for every taste and style.

Gift a bouquet of gratitude to the mothers, teachers, neighbours, relatives and family friends who have nurtured you through life's challenges. Smile Floral's preserved flowers range can stay with them to remind them how much they are appreciated until Mothers' Day comes around again next year with arrangements bringing together seasonal dried flowers, eucalyptus leaves and preserved cotton.

If you are worried that your practical mother might not appreciate a bouquet of roses, the good news is that Smile Floral offers much more than floral arrangements. Apart from luscious bouquets, melt your mother's heart with a bottle of Moët, a box of chocolates, a Sweetheart bracelet or a plushie to show them that you know what delights them. Adorn her with 925 sterling silver earrings decorated with cubic zirconia or Jo Malone's Blush Suede Cologne with floral gift boxes .

If nothing else appeals, make even the toughest tiger mum blush with their Floral Bills bouquet full of their signature rainbow baby's breath and ten $10 dollar bills.

If the way to their hearts is through their stomach, then you can elevate the set-up for your homecooked meals by getting floral arrangements to decorate your dining area to go with her favourite dishes. Take it a step further with a Smile Floral wellness hamper that includes invigorating berry and chicken essence.

"Mother's Day is a very special occasion, and we wanted to create a collection that would truly celebrate the love, care, and devotion that moms bring to our lives," said Yong Hong, Founder of Smile Floral. "Our Mother's Day collection features an extensive range of flowers, specially chosen for their beauty and symbolism, to help express the heartfelt emotions we feel for our moms."

If you have never gotten flowers for your mother, let this Mother's Day set a new family tradition. Look no further than Smile Floral's Mother's Day collection for their exquisite curation of handpicked flowers and add-ons that has something for every mum. Smile Floral offers free delivery for purchases over $70 so when the doorbell rings on the big day, your mum will receive a pleasant surprise and bragging rights to share on their group chats.

About Smile Floral

Smile Floral is a leading online florist in Singapore, offering a wide range of fresh and beautiful flowers for all occasions including graduations, birthdays and anniversaries. With a focus on quality, creativity and customer satisfaction, Smile Floral has established itself as a trusted name in the florist industry, offering same-day flower delivery services.

