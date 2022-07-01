Bring your team to TechCrunch Disrupt and save big with our flash sale

Whether you’re enjoying a long holiday weekend with friends and family or crushing hard to build your startup, take a few minutes to score two-for-one passes to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 18-20.

This holiday flash-sale won’t last forever. In fact, it ends on July 5 at precisely 11:59 pm (PT). The sale applies to every pass level — General Admission, Investor and Student / Non-Profit. Buy a two-for-one pass to Disrupt, split the cost with a friend and save a very tidy 50%.

Leave no colleague behind; bring your entire team for half the price. Your people can cover more sessions and check out more of the Startup Battlefield 200 — the only early-stage startups exhibiting on the expo floor (Applications close soon so get your foot in the door and start your application today!). Amp up your networking, connect with more founders, investors and other attendees to discover more opportunities for partnerships or collaborations.

TechCrunch Disrupt is where early-stage startup founders can learn essential information from some of the best minds in the tech industry. Here are just two examples of presentations scheduled for the TechCrunch+ stage.

How To Raise In 2022 If You Are Not Located In A Major Hub

Sure, you no longer have to be located in Silicon Valley — let alone California — to build a startup or raise money. But there are still areas where there are more venture capitalists per square mile and areas where there are fewer. To get to grips on raising outside of traditional startup hubs, we’re bringing together VCs who either live and invest, or simply invest in more up-and-coming geographies. Mike Asem of M25, Rich Wong of Accel and Hustle Fund’s Elizabeth Yin are joining us for this particular chat. It’s going to rock.

How To Secure Those Hard To Find Hires

Hiring is not easy even in the best of times. With a tight tech talent market and an increasingly remote-friendly — and therefore globally competitive — corporate landscape, founders have never had more places to hire from and more competitors to measure up against. So we’re going to have Chris Herd from Firstbase who is an advocate for remote work, Kate Ryder who has built a global healthcare startup and Emil Yeargin, VP of talent at Gusto, which is not only hiring itself but also helps other companies manage their staff. These three will help us go deep on hiring today with an especial focus on hard-to-fill roles.

We’ll have lots more exciting speakers, presentations and programs to share with you in the run-up to Disrupt. Keep your fingers on the pulse of TechCrunch — sign up for event updates to receive the latest announcements and discounts.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss out on our July 4th flash sale. Buy your two-for-one passes before the deadline expires on July 5 at 11:59 pm (PT).

