Bring top-tier tech to your home with these Apple deals at Amazon, AT&T, Walmart and more
There's a lot of tech available today, but nobody does it better than Apple. You can find the iconic logo featured on top-rated smartphones, laptops, tablets and even smartwatches. The prices on all those items can sometimes be a bit steep, so that's why we're helping you save big at Amazon, Walmart, AT&T and other shopping spots with the best Apple deals available now.
Apple products rarely go on sale, so when you spot an Apple deal you'll want to snatch it fast! Today you can take home a pair of Reviewed-approved Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for under $200 or opt for an Apple 2022 iPad Air for $99 off. Keep scrolling for even more incredible Apple deals.
Best Apple iPhone deals
Save on iPhones at QVC and Verizon
If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these amazing Apple iPhone deals. Browse markdowns at AT&T and Verizon and save even more when you trade in a qualifying device.
iPhone 14 Pro MAX for up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in at AT&T (Save up to $1,000)
iPhone 14 Pro for up to $1,000 off at Verizon with eligible 5G Unlimited plans (Save up to $1,000)
iPhone 14 Plus from $0 at Verizon with every new line and eligible 5G Unlimited plans (Save $899.99)
iPhone 12 from $0 at Verizon with new line and eligible 5G Unlimited plans (Save $599.99)
iPhone 14 from $169 at Apple with eligible trade-in (Save $40 to $630)
Best Apple iPad deals
Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more
Looking for a new tablet? Don't miss this Apple 2022 iPad Air deal at Amazon. Ranking as our all-time favorite tablet, we love its snappy performance and all-day battery life. Check out this great deal and more at Amazon and Target now.
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad at Walmart
Targetfrom $269 (Save $40 to $80)
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad at Amazon from $399.99 (Save $36 to $50)
Apple 2022 10.9-Inch iPad Air at Amazon from $499.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40 to $119.01)
Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $50 to $200)
Best Apple Watch deals
Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series and more
Apple makes several of the best smartwatches we've ever tested. For the most convenient, cutting-edge technology right on your wrist, check out the Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, GPS) at Walmart from $149 (Save $130)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, GPS + Cellular) at Walmart from $179 (Save $70 to $139)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) at Target from $299.99 (Save $100)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) at Amazon from $329 (Save $69.01 to $70)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) at Amazon from $429 (Save $70)
Best Apple TV deals
Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV
2023 is a quarter of the way through, so now is the perfect time to invest in a new Apple TV and catch up on the big movies you missed so far this year. Head to Amazon for sweet savings on Apple TVs, remotes and accessories right now.
Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Generation) at Amazon from $54.29 (Save $4.71)
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation) at Walmart for $79 (Save $20)
Best Apple MacBook deals
Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
Upgrade your laptop for less with Apple deals on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros at Amazon and Best Buy. These top-rated devices promise to take you from gaming sessions to zoom calls with ease.
Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip at Amazon from $799.99 (Save $199.01)
Apple 2022 13.6-Inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $150)
Apple 14-Inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip at Best Buy from $1,599.99 (Save $399.01)
Apple 2023 14.2-Inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip at Amazon from $1,749.99 (Save $249.01)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB RAM 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,998.99 (Save $500.01)
Apple 2023 16.2-Inch MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro Chip at Amazon from $2,249.99 (Save $249.01)
Best Apple AirPods deals
Markdowns on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more
Tune into your favorite playlists and podcasts with a pair of Apple AirPods. Opt for the sleek pair of AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)—a Reviewed favorite—or try the over-ear, noise-canceling AirPods Max.
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector at Amazon for $17.97 (Save $11.03)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) at Best Buy for $99.99 (Save $30)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) at Best Buy for $149.99 (Save $20)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) at B&H Photo for $199 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon for $199.99 (Save $49.01)
Best Apple accessories deals
Apple deals on charging cases, magic keyboards and lightning cables
To get the most out of your Apple devices, consider investing in Apple accessories including power adapters, charging cases and keyboards. Shop the best Apple accessories deals today at Amazon.
Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2 m) at Amazon for $29 (Save $6)
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at Amazon for $52 (Save $7)
Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at Amazon for $63.20 (Save $15.80)
Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger at Amazon for $104 (Save $25)
