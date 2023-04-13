Bringing Dialysis Home with the Tablo® Hemodialysis System

Media tour conducted featuring David Rush, musician, father and Tablo home dialysis patient, discussing his 12-year health story and how he regained control of his life by treating at home

Living with kidney disease is hard. While the treatment is life-saving, it is also life-changing, forcing patients to fit their lives into their dialysis schedules. For patients like David Rush, it meant going into a dialysis center for five hours, three days a week, forcing him to fit his life around his dialysis schedule. As a touring musician, this rigid schedule didn’t work. Outset Medical, creator of the Tablo® Hemodialysis System, teamed up with David Rush on a nationwide media tour to discuss his kidney health journey and experiences treating in clinic and at home.

Dialysis is one of the largest, most expensive, least-changed healthcare sectors, even though half a million Americans depend on dialysis to live. Despite the huge expense and burden on providers and patients, dialysis has seen virtually no innovation over the last 30 years.

Until Tablo, an easy-to-learn, all-in-one dialysis device that allows for dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by virtually anyone. Tablo is FDA-cleared for use in many settings, from hospital to home. The intuitive, interactive touchscreen displays 3-D animations and conversational instructions to simplify system set-up, treatment and alarm resolution.

With the help of Tablo, David is dialyzing at home, on his schedule, and has been able to build his life around what matters most to him: his family, music career and kidney disease advocacy efforts. The ease of use has provided David with the flexibility to choose when and how he receives treatment, even when he’s on the road touring.

