Bringing A.I. to Small Business--TME Group, Inc. Launches getLouie, a Next-Generation Business Text Messaging Platform

·2 min read

The A.I.-Driven SMS business messaging platform seeks to leverage the success of text message marketing for entrepreneurs nationwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TME Group, Inc. has announced the launch of getLouie—an innovative business text messaging platform designed for small businesses.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Eldridge says, "The needs of entrepreneurs drove our development. The question was: how can we leverage both SMS and A.I. to increase their chances of success?"

getLouie highlights A.I.-driven, two-way automated conversational texting. The platform's "Hot Key" system uses artificial intelligence to interact with customers, helping business owners respond to and cultivate a client base even without a large marketing budget.

"Today's consumers want to connect emotionally with the companies they do business with," says Eldridge, "and SMS marketing reaches them where we all live—on our phones. The Catch-22 for small business owners is that they don't have the marketing money of the big companies. That connection can be too time-consuming and expensive to create. getLouie is an inexpensive and tech-forward solution."

The SMS platform also features a built-in calendar that allows customers to make appointments and receive RSVPs. Eldridge says this additional benefit will create a "virtual assistant" for small business owners who often have little to no support staff. getLouie also seeks to assist entrepreneurs by offering Net 30 billing to almost all customers, potentially helping new businesses increase their credit scores.

TME Group is betting that getLouie's technology, coupled with its low subscription price (from $39/month), will make the platform a breakthrough success.

"We're not seeking to 'go big' with enterprise clients," concludes Eldridge. "We believe that our success will come by delivering the most innovative product at the best price to small business owners. We know what they need because we're one of them."

ABOUT:
getLouie is a division of TME Group, Inc., a SaaS and creative firm geared toward helping small business owners achieve their goals. Headquartered in Hawaii with mainland offices in Boston and New York City.

Media Contact:
TME Group, Inc.
https://getLouie.ai/
Michael Eldridge
michael@getLouie.ai
808.475.5000

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bringing-ai-to-small-business--tme-group-inc-launches-getlouie-a-next-generation-business-text-messaging-platform-301463163.html

SOURCE TME Group, INC.

