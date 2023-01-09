U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Bringing together the Saudi labor market's related parties, to invest opportunities and address challenges

·2 min read

The 12th Social Dialogue Forum Kicked Off in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Social Dialogue Forum, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue in Riyadh, was kicked off today 9 Jan. 2023 in Riyadh, with the participation of the International Labor Organization and representatives of the 3 production parties (government, employers, workers).

Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development

The Social Dialogue Forum shed light on the opportunities and challenges found in the labor market, through (3) main topics which included "The Impact of Training and Qualification Programs in Developing the Skills of National Cadres", "Business Models and Their Role in Developing the Work Environment", and "Protecting Wages and Documenting Contracts". (6) important initiatives fall under these topics, characterized by a specific mechanism for their implementation under the umbrella of concerted national efforts.

Professor Youssef Ghallab, Representative of the International Labor Organization, explained that the Kingdom's efforts come in response to the rapid changes directed by the world of labor. He added: "Today we are witnessing major and deeper transformations never encountered before, touching various fields including technological, demographic, and climatic, and also undermining the reality of work around the globe. These transformations have resulted in the emergence of new work patterns that require novel skills, innovation and high flexibility to help ensure full adaptation to the work arrangements of all shapes and types."

Prof. Youssef stressed the need to develop a human-centered approach to help achieve sustainable, fair and comprehensive development, with main focus on the role of social dialogue, including collective and tripartite cooperation, to draw up new policies, make successful decisions, and establish social justice, democracy and peace, as this also comes in line with the International Labor Organization's statement on social justice for a fair globalization.

"The ILO's statement stressed the importance of promoting social dialogue and tripartite structure as the most appropriate means for achieving consensus on labor market policies, ensuring that economic development translates into social progress and vice versa." Prof. Youssef added.

The Forum sessions covered several topics, most notably "The Impact of Training and Qualification Programs in Developing the Skills of National Cadres", "Business Models and Their Role in Developing the Work Environment" (increasing productivity - attracting national cadres), in addition to "Protecting Wages and Documenting Contracts".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979981/HRSD_Minister.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979982/Social_Dialogue_Forum.jpg

Social Dialogue Forum 2023
Social Dialogue Forum 2023
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bringing-together-the-saudi-labor-markets-related-parties-to-invest-opportunities-and-address-challenges-301716931.html

