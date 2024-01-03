New year brings new reporting requirements for Arizona businesses, big fines if ignored

The new year ushered in a significant new federal reporting requirement for small businesses, and most of Arizona's more than 640,000 companies will need to comply.

The requirement to provide basic information about owners to the federal government stems from adoption of the Corporate Transparency Act, which was signed into law on Jan. 1, 2021. The law is designed to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities, and it requires “beneficial” owners of corporations, limited liability companies and similar entities registered in the U.S. to disclose information about themselves.

A beneficial owner is a person who directly or indirectly exercises substantial control over a company, including those who own or control 25% or more of a company.

Companies created or registered before 2024 must file a report by Jan. 1, 2025. Those created or registered later this year must file within 90 days of their creation or registration dates — and within 30 days for those filed in future years.

There’s no fee to file, and the information won’t be accessible by the public. Only one report must be filed except when the ownership information changes or requires a correction.

Treasury Department agency oversees program

Reports must be filed with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network or FinCen, a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Noncompliance including failure to file a report or providing false information can lead to civil and criminal penalties. According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, which has been tracking the requirement, violators could face a civil penalty of up to $500 for each day the violation continues, criminal fines of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.

Businesses may use third-party service providers to help with filing.

Some of the required information incudes owner names, dates of birth and addresses as well as information from driver’s licenses or passports and taxpayer information numbers.

Story continues

Federal law enforcement and national security agencies will have access to information in the reports, along with state law-enforcement agencies with court authorization, financial institutions with a company’s consent, plus federal and state agencies that regulate financial institutions.

Some exemptions but most businesses will need to report

Nearly two dozen types of companies and situations are exempt, including banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealer firms, utilities, nonprofits and large companies with more than 20 employees. In addition, inactive entities are exempt provided they were formed prior to 2020, are no longer engaged in business activities, aren't owned by a foreigner, don’t own assets and haven’t received more than $1,000 within the past year.

However, most of the corporations and LLCs operating in Arizona won't be exempt from the reporting requirements, said the Arizona Corporation Commission, which also is warning owners to be alert to possible scams tied to the new law.

Arizona counted roughly 641,000 businesses in 2022, more than 627,000 of which had fewer than 20 employees, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The commission won't accept reports and won't have access to them. However, the azcc.gov website plans to include a link allowing Arizona businesses to file reports to FinCen.

The commission's website includes a helpful fact sheet on the new regulations. Also, information about the requirements can be viewed at https://www.fincen.gov/boi, the FinCen website, which includes a 50-page compliance guide. Also, the website has an online form for the filing process.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Thousands of Arizona small businesses face federal law, hefty fines