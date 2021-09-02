U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.28 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9520
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,500.27
    +1,208.54 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.32
    +3.81 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Brinker International Acquires 23 Franchised Chili's Restaurants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) completed the acquisition of 23 Chili's® Grill & Bar restaurants located in the Mid-Atlantic region from its 37-year franchisee, Chesapeake Foods, Inc. The transaction was funded with availability under Brinker's existing credit facility and is expected to be EPS and cash flow accretive in fiscal year 2022.

Brinker International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brinker International, Inc.)
Brinker International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brinker International, Inc.)

"This acquisition aligns with our overall growth strategy and belief in the company-owned model," said Joe Taylor, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Brinker. "We've always appreciated the decades of quality operating performance that Chesapeake Foods brought to the partnership. We're excited about the opportunity to invest in this team and further grow Chili's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region."

ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of Aug. 4, 2021, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,594 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (54 restaurants).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For more information, review the caption "Risk Factors" in our fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-acquires-23-franchised-chilis-restaurants-301368775.html

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors may be missing increased stagflation risks in ‘worsening Covid situation,’ BofA warns

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sparked “risk-on” moves in markets with his Jackson Hole speech last week, as investors possibly overlook the potential for stagflation as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, according to BofA Global Research.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why Shares of nCino Jumped 17.5% Today

    Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) were up about 17% as of noon EDT today. Specifically, nCino reported second-quarter sales of $66.5 million, up 36% from a year ago and topping its previous outlook for revenue as high as $64 million. Through the first half of the current fiscal year, free cash flow was a positive $19.6 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Chewy stock dips amid Q3 outlook, American Eagle sees a drop-off in online sales

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Chewy shares sinking after posting disappointing earnings and outlook due to slowdown of growth and American Eagle missing on revenue as online sales stagnate.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.