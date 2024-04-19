Brinker International (EAT) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Brinker International (EAT) standing at $45.23, reflecting a -0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.05%.

The the stock of operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy has fallen by 0.66% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2024. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.12 billion, indicating a 3.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and a revenue of $4.34 billion, representing changes of +31.1% and +4.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Brinker International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Brinker International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.

One should further note that EAT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

Story continues

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research