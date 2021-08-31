Brinker International To Hold Investor Day On October 20

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) will host an in-person investor day on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, as opposed to the originally scheduled Sept. 15 date. The meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters in Dallas, beginning at 9 a.m. CT and ending at approximately 12:30 p.m. CT. During the investor day presentation, Brinker's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the Company's long-term strategic growth opportunities. In addition, the new date for the event better positions the Company to provide operational updates on its brands.

For those not attending the event in-person, a live audio webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Brinker's website at http://live.brinker.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for two weeks, concluding on Nov. 3, 2021.

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of Aug. 4, 2021, Brinker owned, operated or franchised 1,648 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,594 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (54 restaurants).

