Do Brinker International's (NYSE:EAT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Brinker International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Brinker International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Brinker International has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Brinker International's EPS grew from US$1.69 to US$3.17, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 88%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Brinker International maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.9% to US$4.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Brinker International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Brinker International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$37m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Brinker International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Brinker International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Brinker International very closely. Even so, be aware that Brinker International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

