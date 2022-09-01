Brinton Vision Explains How Long It Would Take to Recover from EVO ICL Surgery

St. Louis, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Brinton Vision, a LASIK surgery clinic in St. Louis, MO, has recently published a blog post titled, “How Long Does It Take to Recover From EVO ICL Surgery?”

EVO ICL is the most up-to-date evolution with regard to implantable contact lenses and is designed to offer better comfort and easier placement of the lens in front of the natural lens. This is expected to offer the advantage of faster visual recovery and optimal visual results. While the recovery rate is at a slightly different speed for each patient, in general, it follows a predictable pattern.

Dr. Jason Brinton from Brinton Vision says, “EVO ICL eye surgery is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that doesn’t require general anesthesia, so you’ll be able to get up and move around as soon as the surgery is complete. Vision recovery with implantable contact lenses is exceptionally fast, and most people experience noticeable improvement right away. Often, patients are surprised to be able to read the wall clock on their way out of the medical suite.”

Most patients find that they are able to continue their work and other daily activities the following day of their EVO ICL procedure. Over the course of the first week, they will continue to experience further improvement in their vision. During this time, they will simply need to apply some antibiotic and steroid eye drops to help in the in healing process.

All patients find that they no longer need their eyeglasses or contacts within a day after the procedure. However, patients need to remember that their eyes are still in the healing phase even if their vision is better than ever. Because of this, patients may experience minor fluctuations in their vision during the recovery period.

Most patients will have little to no discomfort during or after the EVO ICL surgery. The doctor will apply topical or local anesthetic eye drops to ensure the procedure will be pain-free, and there should be little to no discomfort even after the eye drops have worn off. Implantable contact lenses will cause less irritation compared to LASIK surgery since the EVO ICL is placed in front of the natural lens with just a small corneal incision. Therefore, the anatomy of the cornea remains unchanged.

Complications after the EVO ICL eye surgery are rare and typically minor. However, eye pain, nausea or blurred vision a few days after the procedure can indicate increased eye pressure. Therefore, patients are advised to go to all follow-up appointments so that the eye doctor can accurately monitor their level of comfort and provide the necessary solution to any possible complications. These post-surgery follow-up appointments are scheduled for the same day, the next day, a week after, and three months later. All patients are advised to have annual eye exams after the three-month mark.

The practice was founded by Dr. Brinton, an international expert in refractive surgery who trained at Harvard Medical School. He is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and has done surgery on patients from 16 countries and in 42 states in the United States. Dr. Brinton has operated on professional athletes and even fellow eye surgeons from distant locations. Academically, Dr. Brinton has published over 100 scientific publications, abstracts, book chapters, and presentations in different languages. He has delivered lectures about eye surgery all over the world, including at home in St. Louis. Brinton Vision uses all seven of the most advanced technologies for assessing the health of a patient’s eyes as well as for determining their candidacy for surgery.

People who would like to know more about EVO ICL surgery can visit the Brinton Vision website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

