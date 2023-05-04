Brinton Vision Leads the Way in Environmental Sustainability through LASIK Surgery

St. Louis, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

St. Louis, MO - Brinton Vision, the leading provider of LASIK in St. Louis, has released a new article that explores the environmental benefits of LASIK surgery. This article sheds light on the negative environmental impact of traditional vision correction methods, such as glasses and contact lenses, and highlights how LASIK can make a positive impact on the planet.

LASIK, or laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, is a type of refractive surgery that corrects common vision problems such as near-sightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. During the procedure, a laser is used to reshape the cornea, allowing light to focus properly on the retina and improving vision. Unlike glasses and contact lenses, LASIK is a one-time procedure that significantly reduces the environmental impact of vision correction.

In a recent study by the American Optometric Association, it was found that millions of disposable contact lenses are discarded every day in the United States alone. When these lenses end up in landfills, they can take up to 500 years to decompose, as they are made of materials that do not readily break down, such as silicone and hydrogel. Similarly, the production and disposal of glasses also have a significant environmental impact.

Brinton Vision's new article provides an in-depth analysis of how LASIK surgery helps in environmental sustainability, as it eliminates the need for new glasses and contacts on a yearly or monthly basis. By reducing the ongoing production and transportation of these items, LASIK can significantly reduce pollution, conserve resources, and reduce the amount of energy required for manufacturing, transportation, and disposal.

"Brinton Vision is dedicated to changing lives through the priceless gift of sight. But as a socially responsible organization, we also believe in making a positive impact on the world around us. We hope this article will help people understand the environmental benefits of LASIK surgery and encourage them to make a more sustainable choice for their vision correction needs," said Dr. Jason Brinton, Founder of Brinton Vision.

This article is available on the Brinton Vision website, along with many other articles about LASIK and the six LASIK alternative procedures.

Brinton Vision is the leading provider of LASIK in St. Louis, offering advanced vision correction procedures to improve patients' quality of life. Dr. Jason Brinton, Founder of Brinton Vision, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a leading figure in the field of refractive surgery. The clinic's state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology to provide patients with the best possible outcome.

