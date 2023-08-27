Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Brisbane Broncos is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$6.1m ÷ (AU$58m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Brisbane Broncos has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Brisbane Broncos, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Brisbane Broncos' ROCE Trend?

Brisbane Broncos has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 63% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Brisbane Broncos' ROCE

To sum it up, Brisbane Broncos is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 118% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

