Brisket, beef jerky, Beaver Nuggets: Knox News reviews the food at Buc-ee's in Sevierville

Brisket sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets are just a few of the food items available at Buc-ee's gas station, which is opening June 26 in Sevierville. We got a taste!

Before the opening, Buc-ee's held a private preview day for first responders at the 170 Buc-ee's Blvd. travel center. Food and drinks were provided for free, but merchandise couldn't be purchased yet.

Buc-ee's invited Knox News to get a sneak peek, as well as try some of the food awaiting customers for the opening on Monday.

I reviewed some food options while navigating the 74,000 square feet of beaver heaven with other Buc-ee's fans. Here's what I thought.

Buc-ee's tiger butter fudge

One of the many things made fresh is fudge, and there's a whole lot of it.

Pecan, M&M, blueberry cheesecake, mochaccino, key lime pie and chocolate are just some of the 22 flavors available.

I went with the tiger butter fudge. The sliver presented to me was a cream color with a stream of peanut butter in it.

The fudge was extremely sweet with flavors of vanilla and peanut butter washing over me. However, none of it was overbearing. Each part flowed to create a nice blend of sweet and savory that complimented each other nicely.

I can only take so much sweetness, but it was a great way to begin the Buc-ee's journey.

Buc-ee's sliced brisket sandwich

Up next was one of the hot food items almost everyone clamors for when headed to Buc-ee's. The workers even have a special chant when it's being prepared.

I'm talking about the sliced brisket sandwich, of course.

The sandwich is prepared near the center of the store with freshly chopped brisket. It came on a bun with a little bit of barbecue sauce. It's wrapped in foil and placed under a heat source to keep it warm, ready for customers to grab and go.

The brisket was tasty and cooked thoroughly and the sauce was present without overtaking the sandwich. Overall, it was tender and easy to eat, and with how good it is you'll be finished in no time.

As a barbecue guy, the sandwich is surprisingly great. Part of it might be because it's from a gas station, so maybe my expectations were low. If it was from an actual barbecue place, it would just be fine.

That being said, it gets a hearty recommendation, especially since it's less than $10.

Buc-ee's beef jerky

Pounds and pounds of beef jerky can be found at the "world famous jerky" delicatessen.

I tried two types of beef jerky: mesquite and Korean barbeque.

Both pieces were tough, chewy and shockingly cool. Visually, the two pieces were hard to distinguish outside of minute details. Taste wise, the jerky was OK. However, if I hadn't known it was two separate pieces, I wouldn't have been able to tell them apart.

I'd say the Korean barbeque was the best because of the slight taste difference, featuring a nice tangy note. If you're hunting for jerky, it might be one of the better options, but I'm not counting the days until I try it again.

Buc-ee's Beaver Tail

Right next to the jerky is the taco counter and the bakery.

After glazing over the myriad bakery options, I opted for a Beaver Tail, which is the Buc-ee's version of a cinnamon roll.

Very sweet, the long and flattened baked good was delicious. It had a great mixture of cinnamon, icing and flakiness.

If you were to get it immediately out of the oven, it's a top contender for the best food item at Buc-ee's. Honestly, I'd go out of my way to get one again, it's that good!

Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

An employee chops brisket at a pre-opening event for first responders at the new Buc-ee’s at 170 Buc-ee’s Boulevard in Sevierville, Friday, June 23, 2023.

This is the big one. Employees couldn't stop handing out Beaver Nuggets, so of course I had to try.

What more is there to say? It's savory, crunchy and caramelly. It's almost overwhelming in its flavor assault, which makes it the perfect Buc-ee's snack if you're spending five minutes or five hours at Buc-ee's.

I tried the classic flavor, but there were so many varieties. If you're on the road and needing a snack, Beaver Nuggets are a go-to option. You just might have some sticky fingers.

More Buc-ee's snacks to try

Just about everything I tried was tasty and something I'd pick up if I was on a road trip. Although nothing was outright bad, I had a clear least favorite item. My official rankings are:

Beaver Tail Sliced brisket sandwich Beaver Nuggets Tiger butter fudge Mesquite and Korean barbeque beef jerky

The jerky was the one thing I'm not rushing back for. If I were in the mood for it, it might hit the spot. Otherwise, it's just OK.

I did try a couple of other food and drink items.

Pulled pork sandwich : It was good, but I wouldn't get it again, especially on the road.

Buc-ee's original soda : I tried blue cream, vanilla cream and vanilla cola. Vanilla cola was the best.

Cherry limeade ICEE : The flavor was okay, but the consistency was terrible. It has potential to be good.

Cinnamon glazed almonds : Super crunchy and incredibly sweet, but one of the better grab-and-go items. Best eaten hot.

Key lime pie cup: Tasty and creamy are the best words to describe this sweet treat. Best eaten cold

Keenan Thomas is a business growth and development reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. Twitter @specialk2real.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Bucee's Sevierville food review from brisket to beaver nuggets