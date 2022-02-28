U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Lead Portfolio Manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF

2 min read
TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate" or the "firm"), announced a change to the lead portfolio manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF. Bristol Gate is the manager of Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: BGC) and Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF (TSX: BGU) (TSX: BGU.U) (the "Bristol Gate ETFs").

Investment decisions for each Bristol Gate ETF are made by a portfolio management team that has a lead portfolio manager and are subject to oversight by Bristol Gate's Investment Committee. The firm announced that, effective February 28, 2022, Achilleas Taxildaris, Portfolio Manager, is the lead portfolio manager for Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF. Mr. Taxildaris remains part of the portfolio management team for Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF. Izet Elmazi, Chief Investment Officer, continues as the lead portfolio manager for Bristol Gate Concentrated US Equity ETF and remains part of the portfolio management team for Bristol Gate Concentrated Canadian Equity ETF.

Important Disclosures

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For this and more complete information about the ETFs call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedar.com.

About Bristol Gate

Bristol Gate is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment management company serving individual and institutional clients. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate currently manages approximately $2.9 billion in AUM/AUA across a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages an ETF following each strategy. To learn more information, please visit www.bristolgate.com.

