Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,862.07
    +11.64 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,914.60
    -87.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,412.34
    +52.06 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.63
    -2.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    -0.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,030.40
    +8.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.26 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2686
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3590
    +0.3810 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,286.45
    -714.06 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

Bristol-Meyers Stock Seeing Layers of Pressure

Laura McCandless
·1 min read

After eight-straight monthly losses starting in April 2023, the shares of pharmaceutical concern Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) started to rebound in December, though were swiftly rejected by the 80-day moving average at the start of the year. Now, it looks like that bounce was indeed short-lived, as BMY is seeing even more pressure on the charts after its recent dip.

According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Bristol-Meyers stock is within one standard deviation of its 50-day and 60-day moving averages. The equity has seen six similar signals from its 60-day trendline, after which the stock was negative one month later every time, averaging a 4.8% loss. Its 60-day trendline has seen seven other signals, and the stock was negative one month later 86% of the time, averaging a 3.5% drop.

BMY Jan23
BMY Jan23

Short interest has been unwinding, down 17.9% over the last month, now representing a slim 1.1% of the stock's available float. The stock failed to capitalize on the short covering, however, indicating technical weakness.

Advertisement