Bristol Mountain owner, other businesses earn Ontario County Chamber honors

CANANDAIGUA, NY — The Ontario County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the recipients of the business organization's 2024 awards.

Recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Leap Day, Thursday, Feb. 29, at Finger Lakes Community College.

This year’s recipients are:

Daniel Fuller owns Bristol Mountain, Roseland Waterpark

Daniel Fuller, owner of Bristol Mountain and Roseland Waterpark, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognizes his contributions to Ontario County both as an employer and community advocate, exhibited in his serving as the chair of the board of Thompson Health and as a member of the boards for the Ski Areas of New York and the Tourism Advisory Council for New York State. He’s also a past board member of the Canandaigua Country Club, Canandaigua National Bank and the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce.

Fuller, who took over Roseland Water Park 20 years ago when it was financially distressed, has brought the summer attraction to solvency and proved that it is an asset to the community, drawing families, camps and others to the park while also employing local youths, Chamber officials said.

Here is the view from the base of Bristol Mountain, which is owned by Daniel Fuller. Fuller will receive the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce's Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 29.

Fuller, who has owned Bristol Mountain for more than three decades, supports New York tourism through the operations of Bristol Mountain Ski Resort and in lobbying and supporting all privately owned ski resorts in the state.

Finger Lakes Animal Hospital

Finger Lakes Animal Hospital will receive the Business of the Year Award (fewer than 25 employees).

The award honors a Chamber member that demonstrates an exceptional commitment to the economic vitality and success of their community.

Opened in 1952, Finger Lakes Animal Hospital was among the few animal hospitals that stayed open and supported patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital supports the community in myriad ways.

Dr. Denise Kurtz, chief of staff since January 2022, and Brittany Kommer, hospital manager, have donated to local high school sports programs on behalf of Finger Lakes Animal Hospital. They also work with local shelters to help with the cost of spay and neutering and free shelter exams to promote adoption.

Ashton Place Senior Living

Ashton Place Senior Living in Clifton Springs will receive the Business of the Year Award (25 plus employees).

The award honors a Chamber member that demonstrates an exceptional commitment to the economic vitality and success of their community.

Opened in November 1998, Ashton Place is celebrating its 25th year of service to Ontario County seniors.

Ashton Place is family owned and operated. Executive Director Kevin Christiano is the third generation in his family to work in senior living/nursing home care.

In 2021, Christiano was awarded Administrator of the Year from New York State Centers for Assisted Living. That award recognized his leadership during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A testament to his leadership and the staff’s diligence and commitment to keeping residents safe and healthy, Ashton Place went 663 days from the start of the shutdown without a single resident case of COVID-19.

Several of its 50 employees have more than 10 years of service to the company.

UR Medicine Thompson Health

UR Medicine Thompson Health will receive the Nonprofit of the Year Award, which honors a Chamber member demonstrating exceptional commitment to supporting local communities and residents.

UR Medicine Thompson Health, which operates the F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, will receive the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit of the Year Award.

Thompson, which has been a fixture in the region for 120 years, renders care and compassion by serving an estimated 215,000 Finger Lakes residents. This includes everything from welcoming newborns in the hospital’s birthing center to tending to the community’s elders via a senior-living continuum encompassing a retirement community, assisted living and a 178-bed nursing home. In addition to providing more than $7 million annually in courtesy and uncompensated care, the health system hosts support groups and community educational events. Its wellness coordinators go into schools to assist with social/emotional learning, healthy eating, positive body image, vaping prevention and more.

Thompson also funds scholarships for its associates, supporting career growth and in some cases lifting people out of poverty.

With 2,050 associates, Thompson is Ontario County’s largest employer. According to the Healthcare Association of New York State, it generates $49 million in tax dollars and $9.8 million in community benefits and investments each year.

Ontario County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner details

The annual dinner Feb. 29 also will feature a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, silent auction and live music. The event is open to the public, and tickets will be on sale through Feb. 22 at ONChamber.com.

For details or sponsorship information, contact Molly at 585-394-4400 or molly@onchamber.com.

