Bristol Myers' Flagship Opdivo Shows Long Term Durable Benefits In Lung Cancer Patients

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) announced three-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable non-small-cell-lung-cancer.

The data demonstrated sustained clinical benefits with three Opdivo (nivolumab) platinum-based chemotherapy cycles.

With a median follow-up of 41.4 months, Opdivo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression, or death by 32%, demonstrating a landmark three-year event-free survival (EFS) rate of 57% with Opdivo with chemotherapy compared to 43% with chemotherapy alone.

Additionally, time to distant metastasis or death (TTDM) continued to favor Opdivo with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone, with three-year landmark TTDM rates of 71% vs. 50%, respectively.

While overall survival (OS) remained immature at this analysis, there was a continued encouraging trend in OS favoring neoadjuvant Opdivo with chemotherapy over chemotherapy alone.

At three years, 78% of patients treated with neoadjuvant Opdivo and chemotherapy were alive, compared to 64% with chemotherapy alone.

In a separate exploratory analysis, neoadjuvant Opdivo and chemotherapy improved EFS benefit at three years compared to chemotherapy alone in patients who had surgery, regardless of surgical approach or extent of resection, and in patients with R0 resection.

Price Action: BMY shares are trading flat at $68.18 on the last check Thursday.

