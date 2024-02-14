Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,971.86
    +18.69 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,276.13
    +3.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,749.70
    +94.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.23
    +26.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    -0.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2690
    -0.0470 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2560
    -0.0033 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4530
    -0.2780 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,615.38
    +2,901.04 (+5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

Bristol Myers Sees Over $85 Billion of Demand for M&A Bond Sale

Brian Smith
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb has gathered orders exceeding $85 billion for its corporate bond sale to help finance its acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company is said to be targeting $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The transaction, which followed investor calls on Tuesday, is expected to be priced on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group are managing the deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement