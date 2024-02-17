Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The yearly results for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$45b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Bristol-Myers Squibb surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.86 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Bristol-Myers Squibb's 24 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$45.9b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 4.2% to US$3.80 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$45.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.97 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$58.15, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Bristol-Myers Squibb, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$85.00 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bristol-Myers Squibb. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Bristol-Myers Squibb analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

