Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) recent 4.1% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 80% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$4.4b. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 32% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Bristol-Myers Squibb which might hurt individual investors.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Bristol-Myers Squibb, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bristol-Myers Squibb?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bristol-Myers Squibb already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bristol-Myers Squibb, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 10%. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 4.5% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bristol-Myers Squibb

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$64m of stock. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

