Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb had US$39.8b in debt in December 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$12.3b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$27.5b.

How Strong Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb had liabilities of US$22.3b due within a year, and liabilities of US$43.4b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.3b as well as receivables valued at US$15.3b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$38.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Bristol-Myers Squibb is worth a massive US$99.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.5. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 12.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. But the bad news is that Bristol-Myers Squibb has seen its EBIT plunge 12% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bristol-Myers Squibb's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Bristol-Myers Squibb actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Both Bristol-Myers Squibb's ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its EBIT growth rate had us nibbling our nails. Considering this range of data points, we think Bristol-Myers Squibb is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bristol-Myers Squibb you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

