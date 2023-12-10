Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.60

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of February to $0.60, with investors receiving 5.3% more than last year's $0.57. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Bristol-Myers Squibb's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.40 total annually to $2.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Bristol-Myers Squibb has grown earnings per share at 36% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Bristol-Myers Squibb could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bristol-Myers Squibb is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bristol-Myers Squibb that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

