Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb had US$37.7b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$7.69b in cash leading to net debt of about US$30.0b.

How Healthy Is Bristol-Myers Squibb's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bristol-Myers Squibb had liabilities of US$23.5b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$38.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$7.69b in cash and US$15.6b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$38.9b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Bristol-Myers Squibb is worth a massive US$101.9b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Bristol-Myers Squibb's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.6), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 12.2 times, makes us even more comfortable. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb's EBIT dived 19%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bristol-Myers Squibb can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Bristol-Myers Squibb actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Bristol-Myers Squibb's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. But truth be told its EBIT growth rate had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Bristol-Myers Squibb is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bristol-Myers Squibb that you should be aware of before investing here.

